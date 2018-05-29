Watch the 2018 French Open: TV schedule, stream, times, key matches for Day 5

The first half of the Round of 64 is over, which means that soon we'll have the Round of 32 set. On Thursday, a lot of incredible players will be on the court, including both men's No. 1 Rafael Nadal and women's No. 1 Simona Halep. Garbine Muguruza, Angelique Kerber, CoCo Vandeweghe, Maria Sharapova, Caroline Garcia and Serena Williams will also be in action on the women's side. For the men, Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov, and Juan Martin del Potro will be playing.

Key matches for Thursday, May 31 (Day 5)

Men's bracket

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Guido Pella (8:15 a.m.)

No. 3 Marin Cilic vs. Hubert Hurkacz (5 a.m.)

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro vs. Julien Benneteau (8:15 a.m.)

No. 6 Kevin Anderson vs. Pablo Cuevas (7 a.m.)

No. 9 John Isner vs. Horacio Zeballos (8:15 a.m.)

No. 24 Denis Shapovalov vs. Maximilian Marterer (5 a.m.)

Women's bracket

No. 1 Simona Halep vs. Taylor Townsend (7 a.m.)

No. 3 Garbine Muguruza vs. Fiona Ferro (5 a.m.)

No. 7 Caroline Garcia vs. Peng Shuai (10:15 a.m.)

No. 12 Angelique Kerber vs. Ana Bogdan (9 a.m.)

No. 15 CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Lesia Tsurenko (7 a.m.)

No. 28 Maria Sharapova vs. Donna Vekic (7 a.m.)

Serena Williams vs. No. 17 Ashleigh Barty (10:15 a.m.)

Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.

Round 2

Dates: Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31



Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31 Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET



5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel



Tennis Channel Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Round 3

Dates: Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2



Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Round 4

Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4



Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4 Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Quarterfinals

Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6



Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6 Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel



Tennis Channel Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Semifinals

Date: Thursday, June 7



Thursday, June 7 Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Men's Semifinals

Date: Friday, June 8



Friday, June 8 Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET TV: Tennis Channel, NBC



Tennis Channel, NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere

Women's Finals

Date: Saturday, June 9



Saturday, June 9 Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET TV: NBC



NBC Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

Men's Finals