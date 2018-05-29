Watch the 2018 French Open: TV schedule, stream, times, key matches for Day 5
Both No. 1 players Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep will both be in action, along with Serena Williams
The first half of the Round of 64 is over, which means that soon we'll have the Round of 32 set. On Thursday, a lot of incredible players will be on the court, including both men's No. 1 Rafael Nadal and women's No. 1 Simona Halep. Garbine Muguruza, Angelique Kerber, CoCo Vandeweghe, Maria Sharapova, Caroline Garcia and Serena Williams will also be in action on the women's side. For the men, Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov, and Juan Martin del Potro will be playing.
Key matches for Thursday, May 31 (Day 5)
Men's bracket
- No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Guido Pella (8:15 a.m.)
- No. 3 Marin Cilic vs. Hubert Hurkacz (5 a.m.)
- No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro vs. Julien Benneteau (8:15 a.m.)
- No. 6 Kevin Anderson vs. Pablo Cuevas (7 a.m.)
- No. 9 John Isner vs. Horacio Zeballos (8:15 a.m.)
- No. 24 Denis Shapovalov vs. Maximilian Marterer (5 a.m.)
Women's bracket
- No. 1 Simona Halep vs. Taylor Townsend (7 a.m.)
- No. 3 Garbine Muguruza vs. Fiona Ferro (5 a.m.)
- No. 7 Caroline Garcia vs. Peng Shuai (10:15 a.m.)
- No. 12 Angelique Kerber vs. Ana Bogdan (9 a.m.)
- No. 15 CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Lesia Tsurenko (7 a.m.)
- No. 28 Maria Sharapova vs. Donna Vekic (7 a.m.)
- Serena Williams vs. No. 17 Ashleigh Barty (10:15 a.m.)
Here's a round-by-round breakdown of the dates for each round of this year's French Open, along with how you can watch them. Check your local listings to see where the stations playing air near you.
Round 2
- Dates: Wednesday, May 30 and Thursday, May 31
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel
- Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere
Round 3
- Dates: Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Round 4
- Dates: Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4
- Time: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Quarterfinals
- Dates: Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6
- Time: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel
- Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Semifinals
- Date: Thursday, June 7
- Time: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Men's Semifinals
- Date: Friday, June 8
- Time: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: Tennis Channel, NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free), Tennis Channel Everywhere
Women's Finals
- Date: Saturday, June 9
- Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
Men's Finals
- Date: Sunday, June 10
- Time: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC
- Stream: FuboTV (try for free)
