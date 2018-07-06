Wimbledon 2018 Friday results: No. 10 Madison Keys knocked out by unseeded opponent

Another member of the women's top 10 has fallen, with the United States' Madison Keys -- seeded 10th, being upset by Evgeniya Rodina. Keys now joins Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza, Sloane Stephens, Elina Svitolina, Caroline Garcia and Petra Kvitova as top 10 players eliminated before quarterfinals. Simona Halep (No. 1), Karolina Pliskova (No. 7) and Venus Williams (No. 9) are still alive, with the latter two playing later Friday.

Keys lost in three sets behind a faltering serve, and gave up seven break points to Rodina. It's the first time in 2017 that she hasn't made it to at least the quarterfinal stage. Ekaterina Makarova came out on top of Lucie Safarova 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; while Camila Girogi survived Katerina Siniakova to advance to the Round of 16.

On the men's side, Kevin Anderson defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber in a tough three sets 6-3, 7-5, 7-5. The 32-year-old has made it to quarterfinals just twice in his career, including an appearance in last year's US Open final, where he lost to Rafael Nadal.

Men's Friday Wimbledon results

No. 8 Kevin Anderson defeats No. 25 Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 7-5



Women's Friday Wimbledon results