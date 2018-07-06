Wimbledon 2018 Friday results: Serena Williams advances; Venus Williams, Madison Keys eliminated

Serena Williams is back to the Round of 16 for her second consecutive Grand Slam. Before her fourth round match at the French Open, she withdrew, but she continued her winning ways at Wimbledon with a win over Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 7-5. Williams is 6-0 in sets so far this open, although three of those sets have gone to extra games. It hasn't come easy, but she looks like she's returning to form.

The other United States' women weren't as lucky. Two more members of the women's top 10 have fallen, with Madison Keys -- seeded 10th -- being upset by Evgeniya Rodina and No. 9-seeded Venus Williams falling to No. 20 Kiki Bertens. Keys and Williams now join Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza, Sloane Stephens, Elina Svitolina, Caroline Garcia and Petra Kvitova as top 10 players eliminated before quarterfinals. Simona Halep (No. 1) and Karolina Pliskova (No. 7) are still alive, however.

Keys lost in three sets behind a faltering serve, and gave up seven break points to Rodina. It's the first time in 2017 that she hasn't made it to at least the quarterfinal stage. Ekaterina Makarova came out on top of Lucie Safarova 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; while Camila Girogi survived Katerina Siniakova to advance to the Round of 16.

Williams was defeated by Bertens' outstanding forehand, but her third-round appearance is her best of 2018.

On the men's side, Kevin Anderson defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber in a tough three sets 6-3, 7-5, 7-5. The 32-year-old has made it to quarterfinals just twice in his career, including an appearance in last year's US Open final, where he lost to Rafael Nadal. The United States' Sam Querrey was also eliminated by Frenchman Gael Monfils. After taking the first set 7-5, he went on to lose the last three. Querrey's career-best finish came at Wimbledon 2017 -- where he was a semifinalist -- but he won't improve upon that this year.

Men's Friday Wimbledon results

No. 8 Kevin Anderson defeats No. 25 Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 7-5



Gael Monfils defeats No. 11 Sam Querrey 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Thomas Fabbiano 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

Women's Friday Wimbledon results