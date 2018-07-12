Wimbledon 2018 Friday schedule: Date, time, channel, stream for Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is a matchup that brings a lot of memories. While Djokovic holds the edge overall at 26-25, Nadal is 9-4 in Grand Slams against a player at one time considered his nemesis. The two will play at Wimbledon on Friday for the third time, with their record an even 1-1.

While Nadal hasn't really been off the scene at all, Djokovic is ending a string of five straight majors in which he didn't play a semifinal match -- his longest such stretch since 2006. He seems to have returned to form, as he has been excellent at Wimbledon. Djokovic has dropped only two sets all tournament.

Nadal, meanwhile, is appearing in his first Wimbledon semifinal since 2011. While the 11-time French Open champion's dominance at Roland Garros has continued, the same can hardly be said otherwise. His US Open win last year was the first time he had won a Grand Slam outside of the French Open since winning the US Open in 2013. He's looking to reassert his dominance over all surfaces, not just clay.

On the other side of the bracket, American John Isner will face off against South Africa's Kevin Anderson, who is coming off of a stunning five-set upset of Roger Federer that took over four hours to finish. Isner is 8-3 against Anderson, and this will be his first career semifinal at a major. For Anderson, it's his second in a year. He lost to Nadal in last year's US Open.

Watch Wimbledon men's semifinals

Date: Friday, July 13



Friday, July 13 Time: 8 a.m. ET



8 a.m. ET Location: London



London Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: WatchESPN



Match lineup