Wimbledon 2018: Friday's schedule, matches list, channel, stream Roger Federer and Serena Williams

The women's bracket is now officially the field vs. Simona Halep. With Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza, Sloane Stephens and Elina Svitolina all eliminated, who can stand up to the No. 1 player in the world coming off of her first Grand Slam win in June? The first name that comes to mind is Serena Williams, who is chasing her 24th Grand Slam. That pursuit continues Friday against Kristina Mladenovic.

Other big names in action include No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, No. 9 Venus Williams and No. 10 Madison Keys. Over half of the top 10 is already out, with Caroline Garcia and Petra Kvitova getting handed early exits as well.

On the men's side, Roger Federer will be back in action against Jan-Lennard Struff. Milos Raonic will try to continue his run, as will John Isner and Sam Querrey.

Here's how to watch the beginning of the Round of 32 from England.

Watch Wimbledon Day 5

Date: Friday, July 5



Friday, July 5 Time: 7 a.m. ET



7 a.m. ET Location: London, England



London, England Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: Watch ESPN



Men's matches and times

No. 1 Roger Federer vs. Jan-Lennard Struff (11:15 a.m.)

No. 8 Kevin Anderson vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber (6:30 a.m.)

No. 9 John Isner vs. Radu Albot (9:45 a.m.)

No. 11 Sam Querrey vs. Gael Monfils (8 a.m.)

No. 13 Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak (10:30 a.m.)

No. 22 Adrian Mannarino vs. Daniil Medvedev (9 a.m.)

No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Thomas Fabbiano (9:05 a.m.)

Guido Pella vs. Mackenzie McDonald

Women's matches and times