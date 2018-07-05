Wimbledon 2018: Friday's schedule, matches list, channel, stream Roger Federer and Serena Williams
Moving into the Round of 32, there have been plenty of upsets already
The women's bracket is now officially the field vs. Simona Halep. With Caroline Wozniacki, Garbine Muguruza, Sloane Stephens and Elina Svitolina all eliminated, who can stand up to the No. 1 player in the world coming off of her first Grand Slam win in June? The first name that comes to mind is Serena Williams, who is chasing her 24th Grand Slam. That pursuit continues Friday against Kristina Mladenovic.
Other big names in action include No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, No. 9 Venus Williams and No. 10 Madison Keys. Over half of the top 10 is already out, with Caroline Garcia and Petra Kvitova getting handed early exits as well.
On the men's side, Roger Federer will be back in action against Jan-Lennard Struff. Milos Raonic will try to continue his run, as will John Isner and Sam Querrey.
Here's how to watch the beginning of the Round of 32 from England.
Watch Wimbledon Day 5
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Time: 7 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: Watch ESPN
Men's matches and times
- No. 1 Roger Federer vs. Jan-Lennard Struff (11:15 a.m.)
- No. 8 Kevin Anderson vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber (6:30 a.m.)
- No. 9 John Isner vs. Radu Albot (9:45 a.m.)
- No. 11 Sam Querrey vs. Gael Monfils (8 a.m.)
- No. 13 Milos Raonic vs. Dennis Novak (10:30 a.m.)
- No. 22 Adrian Mannarino vs. Daniil Medvedev (9 a.m.)
- No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Thomas Fabbiano (9:05 a.m.)
- Guido Pella vs. Mackenzie McDonald
Women's matches and times
- No. 7 Karolina Pliskova vs. Mihaela Buzarnescu (9:15 a.m.)
- No. 9 Venus Williams vs. No. 20 Kiki Bertens (8 a.m.)
- No. 10 Madison Keys vs. Evgeniya Rodina (TBD)
- No. 13 Julia Gorges vs. No. 23 Barbora Strycova (8:30 a.m.)
- No. 25 Serena Williams vs. Kristina Mladenovic (10 a.m.)
- Yanina Wickmayer vs. Donna Vekic (7:45 a.m.)
- Camila Giorgi vs. Katerina Siniakova (6:30 a.m.)
- Lucie Safarova vs. Ekaterina Makarova (TBD)
-
Wimbledon results: Muguruza falls
The French Open champs show no signs of slowing down, and Halep is the last top five seed for...
-
Wimbledon: Wozniacki bounced on Day 3
Caroline Wozniacki had her hopes of a first Wimbledon title dashed on Day 3
-
Watch Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon Day 4
Nadal and Halep have advanced to the Round of 64, and will try to build on early success
-
Watch Roger Federer at Wimbledon Day 3
Federer and Williams have advanced to the Round of 64, and will try to build on early succ...
-
Wimbledon: Sharapova, Kvitova bounced
Sharapova and Kvitova, with three Wimbledon titles between them, get bounced in the opening...
-
Watch Wimbledon Day 2 on Tuesday
What you need to know to watch Wimbledon on Tuesday