Wimbledon 2018: Kei Nishikori goes through the legs to score point against Novak Djokovic

Even though Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are still alive at this year's Wimbledon, Japan's Kei Nishikori is making sure he gets some attention. With Djokovic leading a 15-love game in the first set of their quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Nishikori pulled off what may be the shot of the tournament on a high lob from Djokovic that looked like it was going out. When it didn't, Nishikori answered by continuing the volley on a tweener with some swagger.

Hustle plays, tweener and a cross-court finisher.



This rally has EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/MkSbhIdEtC — ESPN (@espn) July 11, 2018

It almost looked like Djokovic ended up giving Nishikori the point on the ensuing backhand, because when you've earned it you've earned it. Djokovic has been looking like his old self again this Wimbledon, but you have to think there's a voice in the back of his head wondering why this keeps happening to him. Federer's tweener against Djokovic in the 2009 US Open final remains an iconic shot.

Djokovic hasn't made a Grand Slam semifinal since the 2016 US Open (when he lost in the finals). Nishikori, meanwhile, has already locked in his best career finish at Wimbledon. He's only made it past quarterfinals in the 2014 US Open, so this match is huge for the No. 24 seed.