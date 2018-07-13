Wimbledon 2018: Kevin Anderson outlasts John Isner in wild marathon semifinal
Anderson and Isner went back-and-forth for over six-and-a-half hours in the Wimbledon semis
The streak of American men not making a Grand Slam title marches on.
John Isner ensured that with a devastating loss to Kevin Anderson in the semifinal round at Wimbledon on Friday. The two men went back-and-forth in an insanely long match to kick off Friday's action in the men's singles, and it took 6 hours and 36 minutes to find a winner.
Ultimately, it was Anderson who prevailed in the longest semi-final match in the history of Wimbledon, and the second-longest in total -- Isner's eight-hour 2010 victory against Nicolas Mahut is the record-holder. He defeated Isner 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 26-24. The 50-game final set took over three hours alone.
The eighth-seeded Anderson continues his improbable run on the men's side. This incredible semifinal victory follows a shocking upset win over Federer, who entered the tournament as the top seed and reigning champ.
Anderson will move on to face the winner of the other semifinal matchup between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Isner and Anderson combined for over 100 aces in the match, and the American set a new record for the most aces in a single tournament.
It's a tough loss to swallow for Isner. Besides the sheer devastation that comes with losing a match so long, Isner seemed to have Anderson on the ropes for much of the contest. He misses an opportunity to become the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final since Andy Roddick did it at Wimbledon in 2009. Roddick lost to Federer that year, as he did in 2004 and 2005. The last American man to win Wimbledon was Pete Sampras, who took four straight titles from 1997-2000.
Men's Saturday Wimbledon results
- No. 8 Kevin Anderson defeats No. 9 John Isner, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 26-24.
- No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 12 Novak Djokovic
