Wimbledon 2018 results: Defending champion Garbine Muguruza loses in shocker, Simona Halep and Rafael Nadal advance

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza become the fourth of the WTA top five to fall at Wimbledon, losing to Alison Van Uytvanck in three sets. After edging out Van Uytvanck in the first set, Muguruza lost the next two in dominant fashion. She had her serve broken seven times throughout the match.

The last remaining top five player, No. 1 Simona Halep, is coming off of her first Grand Slam at the French Open, and she certainly hasn't lost her edge. Halep found herself tried early by China's Zheng Saisai, but after winning the first set 7-5 she stormed back to win 6-0 in the second to complete the sweep. Halep has now won her first four sets at this year's Wimbledon.

On the men's side, No. 3 Marin Cilic suffered a stunning upset to Guido Pella in five sets on Thursday, ultimately losing to Pella in reverse sweep fashion. Cilic took the first two sets before Pella stormed back to win the next three 6-4, 7-6, 7-5. It's Cilic's earliest exit since the 2017 Australian Open, and the first Grand Slam this year in which he didn't make at least a quarterfinal appearance.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, continued to roll with a sweep of Mikhail Kukushkin, continuing his dominance. Nadal won five break points in the match and an insane 77 percent of his second serves. He continues his collision course through the bracket, and will now find himself facing off against Alex de Minaur. Nick Kyrgios also continued his strong run with a sweep of Robin Haase. The Aussie, whose highest win percentage is at Wimbledon, will now find himself in the third round of a major for the second time this year (he lost in the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.

Back in the women's bracket, after a strong win over Gabriella Taylor, Eugenie Bouchard's Wimbledon abruptly hit a wall against No. 17 Ashleigh Barty. In the Round of 64, Barty defeated Bouchard 6-4, 7-5, knocking Bouchard out of the second round or earlier. She hasn't made a third round in a Grand Slam since the 2017 Australian Open.

Also in the women's bracket, No. 11 Angelique Kerber survived a scare against the USA's Claire Lue, ultimately ending up victorious 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Rounding out the men's side, United States' Frances Tiafoe defeated Julien Benneteau in four sets in a match in which he won six break points. Stan Wawrinka met an early exit with a sweep at the hands of Thomas Fabbiano. And No. 8 Kevin Anderson punched his ticket to the Round of 32 with a strong win over Andreas Seppi.

Men's Thursday Wimbledon results

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Guido Pella defeats No. 3 Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6, 7-5

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro defeats Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-1, 6-2



No. 8 Kevin Anderson defeats Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4

No. 12 Novak Djokovic defeats Horacio Zeballos 6-1, 6-2, 6-3

Jin Vesely defeats No. 14 Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 7-6

No. 15 Nick Kyrgios defeats Robin Haase 6-3, 6-4, 6-5

No. 19 Fabio Fognini defeats Simone Bolelli 6-3, 6-4, 6-1

No. 21 Kyle Edmund defeats Bradley Klahn 6-4, 7-6, 6-2

No. 24 Kei Nishikori defeats Bernard Tomic 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, 7-5

Benoit Paire defeats No. 26 Denis Shapovolov 0-6, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6

Ernests Gulbis defeats No. 27 Damir Dzumhur 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6

No. 28 Philipp Kohlschreiber defeats Gilles Muller 7-6, 7-6, 7-6

No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3

Frances Tiafoe defeats Julien Benneteau 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Gilles Simon defeats Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 7-6, 6-2

Thomas Fabbiano defeats Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 6-3, 7-6

Alex de Minaur defeats Pierre-Hughes Herbert 6-2, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3

Matthew Ebden defeats Stephane Robert 6-3, 7-6, 4-6, 6-1

Karen Khachanov defeats Marcos Baghdatis 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 7-5

Taylor Fritz leads No. 4 Alexander Zverev 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (Suspended)

Women's Thursday Wimbledon results