Wimbledon 2018 results: Garbine Muguruza, Juan Martin del Potro among early Day 2 winners
The defending champ Muguruza struggled in spots, but break points provided the difference
Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki advanced in their Wimbledon opening matches on Monday, and Day 2 features some more of the stars of the sport. Matches in the top half of the women's bracket and the bottom half of the men's bracket are underway, with French Open champions Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep both in action.
One of those stars, Garbine Muguruza, has already advanced out of the women's side on Tuesday, defeating Naomi Broady 6-2, 7-5 early on. Muguruza struggled at times, but ultimately her three break points to Broady's zero were the difference. While Monday was filled with seeded upsets in the women's bracket, No. 22 Johanna Konta, No. 26 Daria Gavrilova and No. 17 Ashleigh Barty have all moved on as well after straight set victories.
On the men's side, No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro defeated Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets to advance, and No. 24 Kei Nishikori beat the United States' Christian Harrison in four to move on.
Men's results
- No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro defeats Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-4, 6-3
- No. 14 Diego Schwartzman defeats Mirza Basic 6-3, 6-2, 6-1
- No. 24 Kei Nishikori defeats Christian Harrison 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2
- No. 27 Damir Dzumhur defeats Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
- Bernard Tomic defeats Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 7-6
- Feliciano Lopez defeats Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
- Jiri Vesely defeats Florian Mayer 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1
- Ernests Gulbis defeats Jay Clarke 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4
Women's results
- No. 3 Garbine Muguruza defeats Naomi Broady 6-2, 7-5
- No. 17 Ashleigh Barty defeats Stefanie Vogele 7-5, 6-3
- No. 22 Johanna Konta defeats Natalia Vikhylantseva 7-5, 7-6
- No. 26 Daria Gavrilova defeats Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-3
- No. 28 Anett Kontaveit defeats Denisa Allertova 6-2, 6-2
- Hsieh Su-wei defeats No. 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
- Lara Arruabarrena defeats Ana Bogdan 6-1, 3-6, 8-6
- Dominika Cibulkova defeats Alize Cornet 7-6, 6-1
- Samantha Stosur defeats Peng Shuai 6-4, 7-5
- Claire Lu defeats Ana Konjuh 6-2, 6-7, 6-3
-
Watch Wimbledon Day 2 on Tuesday
What you need to know to watch Wimbledon on Tuesday
-
Wimbledon: Serena advances, Stephens out
With results rolling in, Marin Cilic and Karolina Pliskova are also among the early victor...
-
Andy Murray withdraws from Wimbledon
Murray hasn't played a major since Wimbledon last year, where he made it to the quarterfinal...
-
Wimbledon picks: Djokovic will be upset
Sean Calvert just called John Isner winning the Miami Open at 100-1 odds
-
Wimbledon draw: Federer-Nadal in semis?
Roger Federer sits at the top of the men's bracket
-
Murray to play Wimbledon if competitive
Murray hasn't played a major since Wimbledon last year, where he made it to the quarterfinal...