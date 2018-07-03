Wimbledon 2018 results: Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova upset; Rafael Nadal, Garbine Muguruza advance

Just hours after two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova was bounced on Tuesday at the All England Club, Maria Sharapova suffered an upset of her own at the hands of Vitalia Diatchenko. Sharapova's return to Wimbledon after missing the past two years ended on a sour -- and abrupt -- note. The former champion, who claimed her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2004, unraveled after winning the opening set.

Kvitova suffered a shocking first-round loss for the second time this year. She has struggled in 2018, and those struggles only continued against 50th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, who rolled in the third set to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 win. Another major upset occurred in the women's bracket with No. 6 Caroline Garcia falling to Belinda Bencic in straight sets as well.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal looked dominant against David Sela in his opening match, winning in straight sets with relative ease. Nadal, playing his first match since his French Open win last month, looked as smooth as ever.

The polarizing Nick Kyrgios will also be advancing after a win in four sets over the stubborn Denis Istomin. Istomin took the first three sets to extra games, ultimately winning the third, but Kyrgios came back to beat him in the final set 6-3. No. 12 Novak Djokovic had a commanding win over the controversial Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 6-1, 6-2. This is Sandgren's second straight first-round elimination in the first round of a Grand Slam since his quarterfinal showing at the Australian Open.

The biggest upsets of the day in the men's draw came from Matthew Ebden -- who steamrolled No. 10 David Goffin -- and Marcos Baghdatis, who defeated Dominic Thiem when the No. 7 seed retired in the third set down two sets and two points. No. 18 Jack Sock also lost to Matteo Berrettini in a thrilling five-set match.

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro defeated Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets to advance, and No. 24 Kei Nishikori beat the United States' Christian Harrison in four to move on.

Back in the women's bracket, defending Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza defeated Naomi Broady 6-2, 7-5. Muguruza struggled at times, but ultimately her three break points to Broady's zero were the difference. No. 22 Johanna Konta, No. 26 Daria Gavrilova and No. 17 Ashleigh Barty have all moved on as well after straight-set victories.

No. 11 Angelique Kerber, who lost to Halep in the quarterfinal of the French Open, will be moving on to face the United States' Claire Lu. Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, meanwhile, will have to get through Barty to make it past the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open.

Men's results

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats David Sela 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 Alexander Zverev defeats James Duckworth 7-5, 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro defeats Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Marcos Baghdatis defeats No. 7 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 7-5, 2-0 (Retired)

Matthew Ebden defeats No. 10 David Goffin 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

No. 12 Novak Djokovic defeats Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

No. 14 Diego Schwartzman defeats Mirza Basic 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

No. 15 Nick Kyrgios defeats Denis Istomin 7-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3

Matteo Berrettini defeats No. 18 Jack Sock 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-2

No. 19 Fabio Fognini defeats Taro Daniel 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

No. 21 Kyle Edmund defeats Alex Bolt 6-2, 6-3, 7-5

No. 24 Kei Nishikori defeats Christian Harrison 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2

No. 26 Denis Shapovolov defeats Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

No. 27 Damir Dzumhur defeats Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Alex de Minaur defeats No. 29 Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4

Frances Tiafoe defeats No. 30 Fernando Verdasco 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3

Bernard Tomic defeats Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 7-6



Feliciano Lopez defeats Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Jiri Vesely defeats Florian Mayer 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Ernests Gulbis defeats Jay Clarke 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4

Bradley Klahn defeats Yuichi Sugita 2-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2

Robin Haase defeats Marius Copil 7-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6

Taylor Fritz defeats Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Stephane Robert defeats Albert Ramos Vinolas 7-6, 6-2, 6-1

Simone Bolelli defeats Pablo Cuevas 7-6, 7-6, 6-1

Gilles Simon defeats Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 7-6, 6-1

Pierre-Hughes Herbert defeats Mikhail Zverev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Mikhail Kukushkin defeats Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3

Karen Khachanov defeats David Ferrer 6-1, 7-6, 3-6, 5-7

Julien Benneteau defeats Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 7-5, 6-3

Horacio Zeballos defeats Guido Andreozzi 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4

Benoit Paire defeats Jason Jung 7-5, 7-6, 6-4

Women's results