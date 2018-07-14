Wimbledon 2018 results: Novak Djokovic advances to men's finals after marathon against Rafael Nadal

It took 18 games in the final set, but Novak Djokovic is through to the final round. Djokovic outlasted Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 10-8 to advance to his fifth Wimbledon final.

It took a delay and just over two and a half hours on Saturday alone, but there's no doubting that to Djokovic it was worth the wait.

He'll go on to face Kevin Anderson, who may have been at a disadvantage after his six-and-a-half hour marathon on Friday against John Isner. However, it should be an even playing field heading into Sunday's match, particularly with Anderson getting the day off.

Nadal and Djokovic became the second-longest semifinal match ever at Wimbledon, with the record being set Friday between Anderson and Isner.

The match is indicative of a return to form for Djokovic, who finally looks to have his mobility back. Djokovic and Nadal weren't dominant on their initial serves, but Djokovic was certainly more impressive. He finished with 23 aces to Nadal's eight, and both players broke each other's serve just four times. In the final set, there were no breaks until the 18th game, the game-winner for Djokovic.

The match was outrageously evenly matched. Both players finished with 73 winners and 42 unforced errors. You really can't ask for a more evenly-contested match, and Djokovic isn't taking his win for granted.

"Very special. It really could have gone either way. It was clear very few things separated the two players," Djokovic said, via BBC. "Until the last shot I didn't know if I was going to win. I believed it, but he was very close. These kind of matches you live for and work for."

Djokovic missed the end of last season with an elbow injury that also led to some struggles early this year. However, he made the fourth round of the Australiana Open and the quarterfinals of the French Open, but it wasn't until Wimbledon that it felt like the 31-year-old Serbian star was back. He's seeking his 13th major, while Anderson seeks his first.