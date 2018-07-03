Wimbledon 2018 results: Rafael Nadal, Garbine Muguruza advance; Petra Kvitova exits in upset

Rafael Nadal looked dominant Tuesday against David Sela in his opening match at Wimbledon, winning in straight sets with relative ease. Nadal, playing his first match since his French Open win last month, looked as smooth as ever.

In the women's bracket, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova suffered a shocking first-round loss for the second time this year. Kvitova has struggled in 2018, and those struggles only continued against 50th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, who blanked Kvitova who rolled in the third set to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 win.

The polarizing Nick Kyrgios will also be advancing with a win in four sets over the stubborn Denis Istomin. Istomin took the first three sets to extra games, ultimately winning the third, but Kyrgios came back to beat him in the final set 6-3.

The biggest upsets of the day in the men's draw came from Matthew Ebden -- who steamrolled No. 10 David Goffin -- and Marcos Baghdatis, who defeated Dominic Thiem when the No. 7 seed retired in the third set down two sets and two points.

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro defeated Peter Gojowczyk in straight sets to advance, and No. 24 Kei Nishikori beat the United States' Christian Harrison in four to move on.

In the women's bracket, defending Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza defeated Naomi Broady 6-2, 7-5. Muguruza struggled at times, but ultimately her three break points to Broady's zero were the difference. No. 22 Johanna Konta, No. 26 Daria Gavrilova and No. 17 Ashleigh Barty have all moved on as well after straight-set victories.

No. 11 Angelique Kerber, who lost to Halep in the quarterfinal of the French Open, will be moving on to face the United States' Claire Lu. Canada's Eugenie Bouchard, meanwhile, will have to get through Barty to make it past the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2017 Australian Open.

Men's results

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats David Sela 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

No. 4 Alexander Zverev defeats James Duckworth 7-5, 6-2, 6-0

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro defeats Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

Marcos Baghdatis defeats No. 7 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 7-5, 2-0 (Retired)

Matthew Ebden defeats No. 10 David Goffin 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

No. 14 Diego Schwartzman defeats Mirza Basic 6-3, 6-2, 6-1

No. 15 Nick Kyrgios defeats Denis Istomin 7-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-3

No. 19 Fabio Fognini defeats Taro Daniel 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

No. 21 Kyle Edmund defeats Alex Bolt 6-2, 6-3, 7-5

No. 24 Kei Nishikori defeats Christian Harrison 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2

No. 27 Damir Dzumhur defeats Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Frances Tiafoe defeats No. 30 Fernando Verdasco 7-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3

Bernard Tomic defeats Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 7-6



Feliciano Lopez defeats Federico Delbonis 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Jiri Vesely defeats Florian Mayer 7-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

Ernests Gulbis defeats Jay Clarke 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 3-6, 6-4

Bradley Klahn defeats Yuichi Sugita 2-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2

Robin Haase defeats Marius Copil 7-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6

Taylor Fritz defeats Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Stephane Robert defeats Albert Ramos Vinolas 7-6, 6-2, 6-1

Simone Bolelli defeats Pablo Cuevas 7-6, 7-6, 6-1

Women's results