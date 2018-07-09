Wimbledon 2018 results: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal move on; Serena Williams continues in weakened field

Serena Williams is advancing to quarterfinals with a a dominant sweep over Evgeniya Rodina, as her pursuit for her 24th career Grand Slam continues. Williams is just one Grand Slam away from tying Margaret Court, and the conversation now has to get very serious, particularly given who is remaining against Williams in the field.

With No. 7 Karolina Pliskova, after an inspired comeback against Mihaela Buzarnescu, losing to No. 20 Kiki Bertens in straight sets, the entire top 10 is now eliminated. Pliskova's loss follows Simona Halep being upset by Hsieh Su-wei on Saturday and ensures a double-digit seed -- perhaps Williams, seeded 25th -- will take the Venus Rosewater Dish.

Camila Giorgi, meanwhile, will finish with a career best in a Grand Slam. She'll make it to the quarterfinal of a major for the first time, surpassing a fourth-round finish at Wimbledon in 2012 with her win over Ekaterina Makarova. Dominika Cibulkova defeated Su-wei as well to advance to quarterfinals. No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko and No. 13 Julia Gorges will also move on with wins over Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Donna Vekic, respectively. No. 11 Angelique Kerber secured a win with a sweep over Belinda Bencic.

Daria Kasatkina and Alison Van Uytvanck gave us the only three-set match of the day on the women's side, with No. 14-seeded Kasatkina advancing.

On the men's side, Roger Federer became the first quarterfinal participant with yet another sweep, this one over Adrian Mannarino. Federer has looked unstoppable so far in defending his title, and certainly looks like the player to beat in the men's bracket. However, if anyone can beat him it's Rafael Nadal, who advanced with a clean sweep over Jiri Vesely. No. 13 Milos Raonic of Canada is also on an impressive run, defeating the USA's Mackenzie McDonald in four sets.

No. 24 Kei Nishikori is back in the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam, but it's his first time making it this far in Wimbledon. Nishikori took down Ernests Gulbis to advance. The USA's John Isner swept Stefanos Tsitsipas, with each of the final two sets going to extra games as well. Gael Monfils finally fell to Kevin Anderson in an incredibly tightly contested match as well, who is continuing a very impressive run of tennis.

You can find the scores from each match below.

Men's Monday Wimbledon results

No. 1 Roger Federer defeats No. 22 Adrian Mannarino 6-0, 7-5, 6-4

No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Jiri Vesely 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

No. 8 Kevin Anderson defeats Gael Monfils 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 7-6

No. 9 John Isnwer defeats No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6, 7-6

No. 13 Milos Raonic defeats Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, 6-2

No. 24 Kei Nishikori defeats Ernests Gulbis 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-1

Women's Monday Wimbledon results