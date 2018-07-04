Wimbledon 2018 results: Roger Federer, Serena and Venus Williams advance; Caroline Wozniacki upset on Day 3
Caroline Wozniacki had her hopes of a first Wimbledon title dashed on Day 3
Roger Federer and Serena Williams were both in action during Wednesday's Day 3 of Wimbledon, and both managed to move past the Round of 64 with relative ease. The top-seeded Federer defeated Slovakian challenger Lukas Lacko in three straight sets to move on, while Williams cruised past Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova.
On the women's side, No. 2 seed Caroline Wozniacki suffered a stunning upset loss at the hands of Russian opponent Ekaterina Makarova. The 30-year-old Makarova took down Wozniacki 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to bring the Danish star's tournament to a surprisingly quick conclusion. That match was briefly interrupted by a swarm of flying ants.
Venus Williams was also in action on Wednesday. After dropping her first set to Romania's Alexandra Gulgheru, No. 9-seeded Williams bounced back strong to take two decisive back-to-back sets and move on.
Here's a full look at the results from the day's slate of action at the All-England Club:
Men's results
- No. 1 Roger Federer defeats Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-4, 6-1
- No. 3 Marin Cilic vs. Guido Pella
- No. 8 Kevin Anderson vs. Andreas Seppi
- No. 9 John Isner vs. Ruben Bemelmans
- No. 11 Sam Querrey defeats Sergiy Stakhovsky 7-6, 6-3, 6-3
- No. 13 Milos Raonic defeats John Millman 7-6, 7-6, 7-6
- Dennis Novak defeats No. 17 Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-2, 6-7, 3-6, 6-2
- No. 22 Adrian Mannarino defeats Ryan Harrison 7-5, 7-5, 7-6
- No. 25 Philipp Kohlschreiber vs. Gilles Muller
- No. 31 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Jared Donaldson
- Gael Monfils defeats Paolo Lorenzi 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 7-6
- Daniil Medvedev defeats Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
- Mackenzie McDonald defeats Nicolas Jarry 7-6, 5-7, 3-6, 6-2, 11-9
- Jan-Lennard Struff defeats Ivo Karlovic 6-7, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 13-11
- Radu Albot defeats Aljaz Bedene 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-3
- Thomas Fabbiano vs. Stan Wawrinka
Women's results
- Ekaterina Makarova defeats No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 1-6, 7-5
- No. 7 Karolina Pliskova defeats Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-3
- No. 9 Venus Williams defeats Alexandra Gulgheru 4-6, 6-0, 6-1
- No. 10 Madison Keys defeats Luksika Kumkhum 6-4, 6-3
- No. 13 Julia Goerges defeats Vera Lapko 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
- No. 20 Kiki Bertens defeats Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-0
- No. 25 Serena Williams defeats Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-4
- No. 29 Mihaela Buzarnescu defeats Katie Swan 6-0, 6-3
- Lucie Safarova defeats No. 32 Agnieszka Radwanska 7-5, 6-4
- Donna Vekic defeats Rebecca Peterson 7-5, 6-4
- Evgeniya Rodina defeats Sorana Cirstea 1-6, 6-3, 6-3
- Yanina Wickmayer defeats Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-3
- Camila Giorgi defeats Madison Brengle 6-4, 6-4
- Tatjana Maria vs. Kristina Mladenovic
