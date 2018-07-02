Wimbledon 2018 results: Sloane Stephens upset in opener; Roger Federer, Sam Querrey roll

Wimbledon kicked off on Monday, and the first big upset of the tournament came early in the women's bracket when American Sloane Stephens went down in straight sets to Donna Vekic. Stephens, the No. 4 seed in the Wimbledon women's draw who was coming off an appearance in the French Open final, never found any type of rhythm and won only 46 percent of her serves.

It's a disappointing exit for Stephens, who took time off after Roland Garros. This is her second first-round elimination this year.

Elsewhere, Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki both advanced, with Williams receiving a bit of a scare from Sweden's Johanna Larsson. Williams lost the first set 6-7, but she stormed back to dominate Larsson 6-2, 6-1 for her first major win this year.

On the men's side, Roger Federer dominated Dusan Lajovic in his opening match 6-1, 6-3, 6-4. The top seed and defending Wimbledon champion broke Lajovic five times. Lajovic never took back-to-back games across the three sets, while Federer took nine in a row at a point.

American Sam Querrey, the No. 11 seed, was another early name to advance with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Jordan Thompson. Querrey was absolutely dominant with his serve, landing 15 aces on Thompson. Thompson ultimately couldn't overcome the offensive onslaught, propelling Querrey to the Round of 64. The United States' John Isner also advanced in a sweep of Yannick Maden.

No. 3 Marin Cilic was another early winner, defeating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. Cilic had an outrageous 21 aces against Nishioka, who could muster just one against the Croatian Australian Open finalist. It was a dominant performance from Cilic, who is seeking to appear in his second straight Wimbledon final. Philipp Kohlschreiber and Dennis Novak also advanced.

The women's bracket featured a few other early upsets, including wins from Andrea Petkovic over No. 31 Zhang Shuai and Sorana Cirstea over Magdalena Rybarikova. Kristyna Pliskova, not to be confused with her twin sister Karolina Pliskova, was eliminated as well. Karolina advanced in three sets, defeating Harriet Dart 7-6, 2-6, 6-1. The United States' Madison Keys defeated Ajla Tomljanovich in straight sets as well. The No. 10 seed is the second highest-ranked American left, with Williams ahead at No. 9.

You can find all of the scores below. Check back in to catch up on all the day's action.

Men's results

No. 1 Roger Federer defeats Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 Marin Cilic defeats Yoshihito Nishioka 6-1, 6-4, 6-4



No. 9 John Isner defeats Yannick Maden 6-2, 7-6, 7-6

No. 11 Sam Querrey defeats Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-4, 6-3



No. 13 Milos Raonic defeats Liam Broady 7-5, 6-0, 6-1

No. 17 Lucas Pouille defeats Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

No. 25 Philipp Kohlschreiber defeats Evgeny Donskoy 6-2, 6-4, 7-5

Dennis Novak defeats Peter Polansky 6-2, 6-3, 7-6

Ivo Karlovic defeats Mikhail Youzhny 4-6, 7-5, 7-6, 6-3

Jan-Lennard Struff defeats Leonardo Mayer 3-6, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 6-1

Guillermo Garcia Lopez defeats Gastao Elias 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

Gilles Muller defeats Michael Mmoh 7-5, 4-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-1

Michael McDonald defeats Ricardas Berankis 4-6, 7-6, 6-3, 7-6

Nicolas Jarry defeats Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4

Women's results