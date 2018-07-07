Wimbledon 2018 Saturday results: No. 1 Simona Halep upset by 48th-ranked Hsieh Su-wei
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei delivers yet another Wimbledon shocker by ousting the ninth top-10 women's seed
If Friday's action at Wimbledon was noteworthy for its mass exodus of top-10 women's contenders, then Saturday should steal some headlines, too, because No. 1 Simona Halep, fresh off a powerful 2018 French Open victory, is the latest to be cast by the wayside.
Facing the unseeded 32-year-old Hsieh Su-wei, of Taiwan, in the Round of 32, Halep unleashed some of her signature rallying to take an early lead and later fight off elimination. But after falling in a hole, she ultimately netted a forehand return of Hsieh's match point, becoming the ninth top-10 woman at Wimbledon to make an exit this week. Seven of Hsieh's serves were broken during the intense three-set match, leaving only No. 7 Karolina Pliskova as representation for the top-10 women in the singles draw.
Men's Saturday Wimbledon results
- No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeats Alex De Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
- No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro defeats Benoit Paire 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3
Women's Saturday Wimbledon results
- No. 48 Hsieh Su-wei defeats No. 1 Simona Halep, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
- No. 14 Daria Kasatkina defeats No. 17 Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 6-3
- Dominika Cibulkova defeats No. 15 Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-2
- Alison van Uytvanck defeats No. 28 Annett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-3
- Belinda Bencic defeats Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 7-6 (3)
