Wimbledon 2018: Saturday's schedule, matches list, channel, stream Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep

Even more top women were shown the door on Friday, with No. 9 Venus Williams and No. 10 Madison Keys getting eliminated. No. 7 Karolina Pliskova survived a scare from Mihaela Buzarnescu, leaving her and Simona Halep as the last two top 10 seeds remaining at Wimbledon.

However, while Pliskova has secured her spot in the Round of 16, Halep still has to defeat Hsieh Su-wei on Saturday. And if Wimbledon has shown us anything, that's far from a given. No. 11 Angelique Kerber is also in action on Saturday, as she faces off againts No 18 Naomi Osaka. Nos. 12 and 15 Jelena Ostapenko and Elise Mertens, respectively, will also be in action, while a match between Ashleigh Barty and Daria Kasatkina round out the top 20 playing Saturday.

On the men's side, things are going a bit more as expected. No. 2 Rafael Nadal, No. 4 Alexander Zverev and No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro will all be in action, while Roger Federer sits on the other side of the bracket. No. 12 Novak Djokovic and No. 21 Kyle Edmund also face off on Saturday in what could shape up to be the match of the day.

Here's how to watch the beginning of the Round of 32 from England.

Watch Wimbledon Day 6

Date: Saturday, July 6



Time: 8 a.m. ET



Location: London, England



Channel: ESPN



Stream: Watch ESPN



Men's matches and times

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Alex de Minaur (8 a.m.)

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Ernests Gulbis (9:15 a.m.)

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro vs. Benoit Paire (TBD)

No. 12 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 21 Kyle Edmund (11:15 a.m.)

No. 15 Nick Kyrgios vs. No. 24 Kei Nishikori (11:15 a.m.)

No. 19 Fabio Fognini vs. Jiri Vesely (9 a.m.)

Gilles Simon vs. Matthew Ebden (TBD)

Karen Khachanov vs. Frances Tiafoe (9:30 a.m.)

Women's matches and times