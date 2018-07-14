Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams falls to Angelique Kerber, but Twitter is in awe of her run to the finals

Serena Williams has never played tennis just for herself. Before, she was playing for every girl that's dreamed of picking up a racket. Now, she's playing for anyone that's ever been a mom. And did she ever do moms proud. The 36-year-old Williams is already a legend, but what she did at Wimbledon this year is nothing short of extraordinary.

Williams played in a Wimbledon final on Saturday in just her second major back after having a baby in September. She's 9-2 since her return from over a year off because of the pregnancy, and even though she lost to Angelique Kerber in the finals, she put up a truly inspiring performance. A lot of people were pulling for Williams, who was understandably emotional after the loss. She declined to do the victory lap that runner ups generally participate in, left the second-place dish on the chair, and gave an emotional interview afterwards.

"I was really happy to get this far," Williams said after the match. "For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today."

Grace, poise and emotion. A runner-up's interview given by a true champion.@SerenaWilliams 👏 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/jjtw3cWyEq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

"I'm just me, and that's all I can be," she added when she was called "Supermom."

However, to many of the viewers, "all that she can be" is more than enough.

i hope y’all can appreciate what serena has done for tennis, for black people, for kids, for women, for moms, for her community, the list is never-ending. — Jamie Hampton (@Jamie_Hampton) July 14, 2018

A class act. @serena says she played for all the moms out there and she’s “just getting started.” #Wimbeldon pic.twitter.com/vSLqmoGu9l — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 14, 2018

I cannot get over that Serena almost died in September. What a run. — Jessica Luther (@jessicawluther) July 14, 2018

She was aiming to tie the all-time record in Grand Slam titles in tennis just *FOUR* events after her return from giving birth & having life threatening birth complications... A living Legend! #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zWvzoRazgD — WTA Scores 🍓 (@Scores_WTA) July 14, 2018

To us Serena has won. #Wimbledon — Kgothatso Marwala (@kmarwala) July 14, 2018

Despite the loss, she’s still the GOAT. — Everette Taylor (@Everette) July 14, 2018

Can we take a moment to appreciate that SERENA WILLIAMS HAD A BABY 10 MONTHS AGO!? #Wimbeldon — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 14, 2018

Serena has to be in the conversation for greatest athlete of all time! — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) July 14, 2018

Kerber and Williams have always shared a mutual respect, and it's a joy to watch them play each other. Even though Williams came up short this time around, she'll certainly be back. She's already achieved so much in the short time since returning to the sport, it's hard to imagine her allowing herself not to get No. 25 at some point in the not-too-distant future.