Wimbledon 2018: Serena Williams falls to Angelique Kerber, but Twitter is in awe of her run to the finals
Williams is 10 months removed from having a baby, and she was incredibly emotional about the loss
Serena Williams has never played tennis just for herself. Before, she was playing for every girl that's dreamed of picking up a racket. Now, she's playing for anyone that's ever been a mom. And did she ever do moms proud. The 36-year-old Williams is already a legend, but what she did at Wimbledon this year is nothing short of extraordinary.
Williams played in a Wimbledon final on Saturday in just her second major back after having a baby in September. She's 9-2 since her return from over a year off because of the pregnancy, and even though she lost to Angelique Kerber in the finals, she put up a truly inspiring performance. A lot of people were pulling for Williams, who was understandably emotional after the loss. She declined to do the victory lap that runner ups generally participate in, left the second-place dish on the chair, and gave an emotional interview afterwards.
"I was really happy to get this far," Williams said after the match. "For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today."
"I'm just me, and that's all I can be," she added when she was called "Supermom."
However, to many of the viewers, "all that she can be" is more than enough.
Kerber and Williams have always shared a mutual respect, and it's a joy to watch them play each other. Even though Williams came up short this time around, she'll certainly be back. She's already achieved so much in the short time since returning to the sport, it's hard to imagine her allowing herself not to get No. 25 at some point in the not-too-distant future.
