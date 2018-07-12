Wimbledon 2018 Thursday schedule: Date, time, TV channel, stream, how to watch Serena Williams

All eyes will be on Serena Williams on Thursday in the semifinal round of the women's singles draw at Wimbledon. Not a single player seeded in the top 10 of the draw remains, and Williams, the lowest-seeded player still alive at No. 25, is the heavy favorite as she seeks her 24th career Grand Slam title in just her second major since returning from a pregnancy that kept her out for over a year.

Williams is 8-1 since her return, with her only loss coming via retirement before a fourth-round bout with Maria Sharapova at the French Open. However, No. 13 Julia Gorges will be the first seeded player Williams has played in Wimbledon. Williams beat Gorges in the third round of the French Open in dominant fashion, but the stage is just a little bit bigger now -- not that Williams can't handle it. If she wins, she'll play the winner of No. 11 Jelena Ostapenko vs. No. 12 Angelique Kerber in a bid to tie Margaret Court's Grand Slam record.

Ostapenko will be playing in her first Wimbledon semifinal. She has a French Open win under her belt, and at just 21 years old, a win at Wimbledon would be huge for her. Kerber once made the finals at Wimbledon, losing in 2016 to -- guess who -- Williams herself. This will be Kerber's third semifinal appearance at Wimbledon, as she attempts to win her third Grand Slam (2016 Australian and US Opens).

How to watch the ladies Wimbledon semifinals

Date: Thursday, July 12



Thursday, July 12 Time: 8 a.m. ET



8 a.m. ET Location: London, England



London, England Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: WatchESPN



