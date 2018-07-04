Wimbledon 2018: Thursday's schedule, matches to watch, channel, stream Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep

With the Round of 128 at Wimbledon in the books, it's now time to look ahead to the Round of 64. Rafael Nadal won his first match over Dudi Sela in decisive fashion, and No. 2 ranked player in the world will try to continue that success heading into the Round of 64. On the women's side, top-ranked Simona Halep looks to keep her momentum going after an opening round win over Kurumi Nara.

Here's what to know heading into Wimbledon's Round of 64.

How to watch Wimbledon Day 4

Date: Thursday, July 5



Time: 7 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET



Location: London, England



Channel: ESPN



Stream: WatchESPN



Men's matches to watch

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Mikhail Kukushkin

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Taylor Fritz

No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro vs. Feliciano Lopez

No. 14 Diego Schwartzman vs. Jiri Vesely

No. 15 Nick Kyrgios vs. Robin Haase

No. 21 Kyle Edmund vs. Bradley Klahn

Women's matches to watch