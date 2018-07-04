Wimbledon 2018: Thursday's schedule, matches to watch, channel, stream Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep
Nadal and Halep have advanced to the Round of 64, and will try to build on early success
With the Round of 128 at Wimbledon in the books, it's now time to look ahead to the Round of 64. Rafael Nadal won his first match over Dudi Sela in decisive fashion, and No. 2 ranked player in the world will try to continue that success heading into the Round of 64. On the women's side, top-ranked Simona Halep looks to keep her momentum going after an opening round win over Kurumi Nara.
Here's what to know heading into Wimbledon's Round of 64.
How to watch Wimbledon Day 4
- Date: Thursday, July 5
- Time: 7 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
Men's matches to watch
- No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. Mikhail Kukushkin
- No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Taylor Fritz
- No. 5 Juan Martin del Potro vs. Feliciano Lopez
- No. 14 Diego Schwartzman vs. Jiri Vesely
- No. 15 Nick Kyrgios vs. Robin Haase
- No. 21 Kyle Edmund vs. Bradley Klahn
Women's matches to watch
- No. 1 Simona Halep vs. Zheng Saisai
- No. 3 Garbine Muguruza vs. Alison Van Uytvanck
- No. 11 Angelique Kerber vs. Claire Liu
- No. 15 Elise Mertens vs. Sachia Vickery
- No. 17 Ashleigh Barty vs. Eugenie Bouchard
