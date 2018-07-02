Wimbledon 2018: Tuesday TV schedule, matches to watch, channel, stream for Rafael Nadal, Simon Halep

Day 1 of Wimbledon is in the books. Half of the Round of 128 is complete, but the bottom half of the men's bracket and the top half of the women's bracket will wrap up on Tuesday. With Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki punching their tickets to the next round, the attention will now turn to Rafael Nadal on the men's side and Simona Halep and defending champion Garbine Muguruza for the ladies.

Here's what you need to know to watch the Round of 128 conclude on Tuesday.

Watch Day 2 of Wimbledon

Date: Tuesday, July 3



Tuesday, July 3 Time: 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST



7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST Location: London, England



London, England Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: Watch ESPN



Men's matches to watch

No. 2 Rafael Nadal vs. David Sela (9:15 a.m.)



No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. James Duckworth (7:45 a.m)



No. 12 Novak Djokovic vs. Tennys Sandgren (11:15 a.m.)



No. 15 Nick Kyrgios vs. Denis Istomin (7:45 a.m.)



No. 21 Kyle Edmund vs. Alex Bolt (8 a.m.)



Women's matches to watch