Wimbledon 2018: Tuesday's schedule, match list, date, time, channel, stream women's quarterfinal matches
Serena Williams is in terrific shape seeking her 24th Grand Slam, but there are still strong players left
There are no top 10 women's players left in the Wimbledon singles bracket. No. 11 Angelique Kerber, No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko and No. 13 Julia Gorges and No. 14 Daria Kasatkina are the highest players remaining after Monday's matches.
The favorite, though, is No. 25 Serena Williams, who has won all four of her matches at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. At this point, it's time to seriously start talking about Williams chasing Margaret Court for her 24th Grand Slam title in her second major back from a pregnancy that kept her off the court for more than a year.
However, although the remaining field lacks names such as Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens or even Williams' sister, Venus, there are seven other players chasing a Wimbledon title as well. Two others -- Kerber and Ostapenko -- have Grand Slam titles on their resume already. And if anyone but Williams wins, it would be their first Wimbledon title.
How to watch the Wimbledon women's quarterfinals
- Date: Tuesday, July 10
- Time: 8 a.m. ET
- Location: London, England
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
Matches lineup
- No. 11 Angelique Kerber vs. No. 14 Daria Kasatkina (8 a.m.)
- No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Dominika Cibulkova (8 a.m.)
- No. 13 Julia Gorges vs. No. 20 Kiki Bertens (9:15 a.m.)
- No. 25 Serena Williams vs. Camila Giorgi (9:15 a.m.)
-
