Wimbledon 2018: Wednesday's schedule, matches to watch, channel, stream Roger Federer, Serena Williams

With the Round of 128 at Wimbledon in the books, it's now time to look ahead to the Round of 64. Roger Federer won his first match over Dusan Lajovic in decisive fashion, and the reigning champion will try to continue that success heading into the next round. One the women's side, the same goes for Serena Williams, who is chasing her 24th Grand Slam, a number that would tie Margaret Court's record.

Here's what to know heading into Wimbledon's Round of 64.

How to watch Wimbledon Day 3

Date: Wednesday, July 4



Wednesday, July 4 Time: 7 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET



7 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET Location: London, England



London, England Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: WatchESPN



Men's matches to watch

No. 1 Roger Federer vs. Lukas Lacko (9:15 a.m.)

No. 3 Marin Cilic vs. Guido Pella (10:30 a.m.)

No. 8 Kevin Anderson vs. Andreas Seppi (9:45 a.m.)

No. 9 John Isner vs. Ruben Bemelmans (9:45 a.m.)

No. 11 Sam Querrey vs. Sergiy Stakhovsky (7:45 a.m.)

Thomas Fabbiano vs. Stan Wawrinka (9:45 a.m.)

Women's matches to watch