Wimbledon 2018: Wednesday's TV schedule, match list, date, time, stream the men's quarterfinal round

Amid all of the chaos in the women's bracket at Wimbledon, the quarterfinal round in the men's bracket boasts a lot of familiar faces. There's Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, of course, and Novak Djokovic, a third member of what was once the Big Four in men's tennis. This is Djokovic's second consecutive Wimbledon quarterfinal.

While Federer and Nadal glare at each other from opposite ends of the bracket, however, the remaining field features a lot of stars, old and new. Milos Raonic is playing up to his No. 13 seed, and he'll go up against American John Isner. Meanwhile, Nadal will face off against Juan Martin del Potro; Federer will play Kevin Anderson and Djokovic will play Kei Nishikori. Nadal hasn't made the Wimbledon quarterfinals since his finals appearance in 2011. Should Djokovic, Nadal and Federer win, it would be the first time all three played in a semifinal since the 2012 French Open.

Federer, the defending champion, has been his usual dominant self. The three have lost one set between them all tournament.

How to watch the men's quarterfinals at Wimbledon

Date: Wednesday, July 11



Wednesday, July 11 Time: 8 a.m.



8 a.m. Location: London, England



London, England Channel: ESPN, ESPN2



ESPN, ESPN2 Stream: WatchESPN



Men's quarterfinal matchups