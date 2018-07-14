Wimbledon 2018 women's final: Follow Serena Williams vs. Angelique Kerber
Williams is chasing her 24th Grand Slam title, which would tie Margaret Court for the record
Serena Williams is chasing history on Saturday, as she tries to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams. Williams, who has 23 so far in her illustrious career, is playing in just her second major since missing more than a year with a pregnancy, and she has looked dominant behind her blistering serve and impeccable footwork.
She's facing off against Angelique Kerber, who is chasing her third Grand Slam, in a 2016 Wimbledon final rematch. Williams defeated Kerber in 2016.
There's a chance for Williams to make history on Saturday at age 36, but it won't be easy. Kerber has had an incredibly impressive tournament thus far, and her season has been equally solid.
Watch Serena Williams vs. Angelique Kerber
- Date: Saturday, July 14
- Time: After Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic
- Location: Centre Court
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
Follow along with our live updates. If the live blog isn't working for you, click here.
