Wimbledon 2018 women's final: Follow Serena Williams vs. Angelique Kerber

Serena Williams is chasing history on Saturday, as she tries to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams. Williams, who has 23 so far in her illustrious career, is playing in just her second major since missing more than a year with a pregnancy, and she has looked dominant behind her blistering serve and impeccable footwork.

She's facing off against Angelique Kerber, who is chasing her third Grand Slam, in a 2016 Wimbledon final rematch. Williams defeated Kerber in 2016.

There's a chance for Williams to make history on Saturday at age 36, but it won't be easy. Kerber has had an incredibly impressive tournament thus far, and her season has been equally solid.

Watch Serena Williams vs. Angelique Kerber

Date: Saturday, July 14



Time: After Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic



Location: Centre Court



Centre Court Channel: ESPN



ESPN Stream: WatchESPN



