Wimbledon 2018 women's semifinal results: Angelique Kerber advances to final with dominant win

For the second time in three years, Wimbledon's final will feature Angelique Kerber. In Thursday's semifinal, Kerber, the No. 11 seed, dominated No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3. Kerber, who lost to Serena Williams in Wimbledon's 2016 final, will have a shot at redemption in what's already been a solid season.

Ready to go one better?



2016 finalist @AngeliqueKerber returns to the #Wimbledon final, beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/yFd6ZgfTNq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2018

Kerber didn't have her serve broken once in the first set and defied a crowd that was very pro-Ostapenko towards the end of the match. Ostapenko, who has a volatile game, finally broke Kerber's serve in the second set, but by that point she was already down 1-5 and it wasn't enough. Kerber broke Ostapenko's serve four times, meanwhile, and had a stretch in which she won seven games in a row.

Kerber has already made the semifinal of the Australian Open and the quarterfinal of the French Open this year. She's been excellent this Wimbledon, although it wasn't easy late against the stubborn Ostapenko. After Kerber had her serve broken in the second set, Ostapenko powered back to take another game, but Kerber was able to complete the sweep when Ostapenko fired two serves back into the net and returned the final volley outside the lines on match point.

Kerber could have a finals rematch against Williams, who's facing Julia Gorges in the other women's semifinal.