Wimbledon 2018 women's semifinal results: Serena Williams to play Angelique Kerber for title

Serena Williams is back, for real. She defeated Germany's Julia Gorges 6-2, 6-4, in the Wimbledon semifinals on Thursday, continuing her absolutely remarkable return to tennis. Williams is playing in her fourth tournament and her second Grand Slam since missing more than a year with her pregnancy, but you'd never know it looking at her. Her mobility is solid, her serve is incredible, and she's been taken to three sets just once all tournament.

Like she's never been away.@serenawilliams beats Julia Goerges 6-2, 6-4 to reach her 10th singles final at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2oJhZO8b62 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2018

Williams took the wheel early when she broke Gorges' serve in the fifth game of the first set. With the match at 2-2, Williams kicked off a streak of five consecutive games won. Williams could win her 24th Grand Slam singles title, tying Margaret Court's record.

For the second time in three years, Williams will face Angelique Kerber for the title. In Thursday's other semifinal, Kerber, the No. 11 seed, dominated No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3. Kerber, who lost to Williams in Wimbledon's 2016 final, will have a shot at redemption in what's already been a solid season.

Ready to go one better?



2016 finalist @AngeliqueKerber returns to the #Wimbledon final, beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/yFd6ZgfTNq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2018

Kerber didn't have her serve broken once in the first set and defied a crowd that was very pro-Ostapenko towards the end of the match. Ostapenko, who has a volatile game, finally broke Kerber's serve in the second set, but by that point she was already down 1-5 and it wasn't enough. Kerber broke Ostapenko's serve four times, meanwhile, and had a stretch in which she won seven games in a row.

Kerber has already made the semifinal of the Australian Open and the quarterfinal of the French Open this year. She's been excellent this Wimbledon, although it wasn't easy late against the stubborn Ostapenko. After Kerber had her serve broken in the second set, Ostapenko powered back to take another game, but Kerber was able to complete the sweep when Ostapenko fired two serves back into the net and returned the final volley outside the lines on match point.