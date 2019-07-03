Wimbledon 2019: Andy Murray, Serena Williams team up to enter mixed doubles draw

Andy Murray is making his return to Wimbledon, and the first British man to win at the All England Club since before World War II is bringing a famous friend to the court -- Serena Williams.

The two-time Wimbledon Gentlemen's singles champ will be joined by the seven-time Ladies' singles champ as the pair teams up to enter the mixed doubles competition.

Murray isn't competing in singles at Wimbledon this year as he continues to rehab from a second hip surgery that has delayed his comeback attempt. According to the Associated Press, Murray's agent, Matt Gentry confirmed the pairing after it had been reported that Murray had been looking for a mixed doubles partner and had been turned down by world No. 1 and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty.

Williams, who is seeded 11th in the Ladies' draw and won mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 1998 with Max Mirnyi, spoke about a potential paring with Murray after winning her first singles match of the fortnight.

"His work ethic is just honestly off the charts. That's something I've always respected about him. His fitness, everything. To do what he's done in an era where there's so many other great male tennis players, so much competition, to rise above it, not many people have done it," she told reporters after dispatching of Giulia Gatto-Monticone in round one.

In addition to her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams has collected 14 doubles titles, all of which she won with sister Venus, and the 1998 U.S. Open in mixed doubles with Mirnyi, in addition to their win at Wimbledon.

Murray has also entered the Gentlemen's doubles draw with Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Mixed doubles play begins at the All England Club on Thursday, July 4.