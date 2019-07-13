Wimbledon 2019: How to Watch Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep ladies final; live stream, prediction, pick, odds

Stop me if you've heard this one before -- Serena Williams has a chance to make history in a Grand Slam final.

The No. 11 seed at Wimbledon is searching for her 24th career Grand Slam singles title, which would tie the all-time record held by Margaret Court. Williams already owns the Open Era record with 23, but she would go even further in cementing her place as the greatest women's tennis player of all-time -- if not either gender -- with an eighth Wimbledon victory.

Opposite Williams at the All England Club on Saturday is the seventh-seeded Simona Halep, who's looking to build on a career resume that already has her vying to become one of the top players of this generation, having won the 2018 French Open and been the runner up in three other Grand Slam finals before this, her fifth chance at taking home a major title.

How to Watch

When : Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m. ET



Where : Centre Court, All England Club, London



: Centre Court, All England Club, London TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream : WatchESPN

: WatchESPN Odds: Williams -190, Halep +160

Road to the finals

In what was has been an upset-filled ladies' singles draw at Wimbledon, both finalists have had the fortune of avoiding top competition, with each of the top six seeds in the tournament being eliminated before the quarterfinals. Simona Halep was and remains the highest seeded player after the draw was whittled down to eight players, and she'd only faced one seeded opponent, eliminating No. 8 seed Elina Svitolina in the semifinals, after earlier ending Coco Gauff's Cinderella run.

For No. 11 seed Serena Williams, this will be the first time in the tournament she's facing a higher seeded player, although the eight-time Wimbledon champion has faced two seeded opponents, besting No. 18 seed Julia Gorges in the third round and No. 30 seed Carla Suarez-Navarro in the fourth round.

Match prediction, pick

Both players should be fairly fresh for the final, with Halep having played only one three-set match, back in the second round, and Williams having played two, in Round 2 and the quarterfinals. While Halep may be primed to go on a winning run at Grand Slam events in the next phase of her career, the fairly breezy list of opponents means she'll be facing a well-rested Serena Williams, who will be looking for a measure of redemption -- she's lost her past two Grand Slam finals, including last year's final to Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon. Couple that with the history Williams is chasing and the fact that she's 9-1 in her career against Halep, including six straight wins, and the laundry list grows as to why Serena Williams is the favorite and the pick to win an eighth Wimbledon title. Pick: Serena Williams