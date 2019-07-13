Wimbledon 2019: Simona Halep beats Serena Williams in straight sets to claim first title at the All England Club

It was a quick and dominant final like many causal observers may have expected, but it might not have gone the way the tennis world may have expected.

Simona Halep needed just 55 minutes to complete a masterful performance to win the Wimbledon finals 6-2, 6-2 over Serena Williams. It was a clinical performance, that Halep said was her best match ever in the post-match interview on Centre Court.

Halep won her first Grand Slam last year at the French Open and adds the Venus Rosewater Dish to her trophy case with a match where she committed just three unforced errors, compared to 25 by the seven-time champion Williams. The 27-year-old Romanian also dominated on her first serve, winning 82% of her first serve points, and she only faced one break point the entire match.

For Serena Williams, it was another chance to claim a record 24th Grand Slam title that she was unable to win, and despite making it to thee of the past five Grans Slam finals, it's fair to wonder if the window for her to win major championships might be finally starting to close. If the greatest player of this generation -- and perhaps the previous generation too -- is going to make history this year, it will have to come at the U.S, Open in New York.

