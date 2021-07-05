Wimbledon is getting back to normal. Organizers announced on Sunday that 100 percent fan capacity will be allowed in London on Centre Court and No. 1 Court for the semifinals and finals of the tournament.

The grass-court Grand Slam was being carried out at 50 percent capacity prior to the announcement. After safely being able to welcome in fans at that capacity without any health issues, organizers decided to go ahead and increase the number of people they will let in.

It's a monumental moment for England, as this will mark the first sporting event in Great Britain to have a full crowd since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Centre Court has a capacity of 14,979 and the No.1 Court holds 12,345 people. The other events on site will have capacity based on the number of courts in play. Single matches from the semifinal stage and onward will be held on the Centre Court, meaning it will be packed full of fans.

Wimbledon runs from June 28 to July 11. They are currently in the Round of 16 stage for both men and women's singles. Take a look at the full Wimbledon schedule here.