Wimbledon 2022 is officially underway. The All England Club is already seeing some exciting action, including the returns of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.

Nadal, seeded No. 2, is competing at Wimbledon for the first time in three years. He took the first two sets against Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday but struggled on the third and the beginning of the fourth. The veteran shook it off and won 16 of the last 19 points to get his 306th Major match win by going 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

On Monday, No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was forced to four sets during his first-round match against Soonwoon Kwon. However, he still took care of business and advanced by winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court. This result helped Djokovic become the only player to register at least 80 wins at all four Grand Slam events.

That same day, No. 5 seed Carlos Alcaraz rallied late and pulled off a five-set win against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. Meanwhile, Marin Cilic, not a favorite but definitely a strong dark horse, was forced to pull out of the competition after testing positive for COVID-19. No. 8 seed Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, also withdrew due to a positive test result.

On the women's side, Serena Williams took the court for the first time since the 2021 installment of Wimbledon. She had not played since last June when she suffered an ankle injury during her opening round match at the All England Club. Her match against Harmony Tan was a close one, but Tan walked away as the winner going 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) after three hours and 10 minutes on the court. Serena had to retire in the first round at the All England Club last year for her only first round exit prior to this year, but this is the first time she's lost a match in the first round at Wimbledon and just the second time she's been beaten on the court in the first round of a Grand Slam (2012 French Open).

Earlier on Tuesday, No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek took care of business against Jana Feat from Croatia, winning 6-0, 6-3. American Coco Gauff, seeded No. 11, played three sets against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Gauff lost the first set but advanced to the second round after finishing 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

No. 10 seed Emma Raducanu had a nice first round on Monday. The 19-year-old advanced to the second round after beating veteran Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula got her first round match against Donna Vekic moved to Wednesday.

No players of Russian or Belarusian nationality are allowed to play in the tournament. Wimbledon made that decision in April after Russia invaded Ukraine. As a result of the ban, some of the top players in the sport will miss out on Wimbledon, including men's world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and women's world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Wimbledon:

Men's notable results from the first round

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 10 Jannik Sinner def. Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz def. Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4

No. 3 Casper Ruud def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (11-9), 6-2

No. 9 Cameron Norrie def. Pablo Andujar 6-0. 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8)

No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Alexander Ritschard 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

Maxime Cressy def. No. 6 Felix Auger Aliassime 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 7-6 (11-9), 7-6 (7-5)

Women's notable results from the first round

Marie Bouzkova def. No. 7 Collins 5-7, 6-4. 6-4

No. 10 Emma Raducanu def. Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 Ons Jabeur def. Mirjiam Bjorklund 6-1, 6-3

No 2 Anett Kontaveit def. Bernarda Pera 7-5, 6-1

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3

No. 5 Maria Sakkari def. Zoe Hives 6-1, 6-4

No. 11 Coco Gauff def. Elena Gabriela Ruse 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

No. 4 Paula Badosa def. Louisa Chirico 6-2, 6-1

Harmony Tan def. Serena Williams 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7)



Men's and women's Wimbledon draw

Men's and women's schedule

First Round, June 27-28

Second Round, June 29-30

Third Round, July 1-2

Fourth Round, July 3-4

Quarterfinals, July 5-6



Women's Semifinals, July 7

Men's Semifinals, July 8

Women's Final, July 9

Men's Final, July 10

Men's singles seeding

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Carlos Alcaraz Felix Auger-Aliassime Hurbert Hurkacz Matteo Berrettini Cameron Norrie Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Diego Schwartzman Denis Shapovalov Marin Cilic Reilly Opelka Pablo Carreno Busta Roberto Bautista Agut Grigor Dimitrov Gael Monfils Alex De Minaur John Isner Botic van de Zandschulp Nikoloz Basilashvili Frances Tiafoe Holger Rune Miomir Kecmanovic

Filip Krajinovic Lorenzo Sonego Daniel Evans Jenson Brooksby Tommy Paul Sebastian Baez

Women's singles seeding

Iga Swiatek Anett Kontaveit Ons Jabeur Paula Badosa Maria Sakkari

Karolina Pliskova

Danielle Collins

Jessica Pegula

Garbine Muguruza

Emma Raducanu

Coco Gauff Jelena Ostapenko

Barbora Krejcikova

Belinda Bencic

Angelique Kerber

Simona Halep

Elena Rybakina

Jil Teichmann

Madison Keys Amanda Anisimova

Camila Giorgi Martina Trevisan Beatriz Haddad Maia Elise Mertens Petra Kvitova Sorana Cirstea Yulia Putintseva Alison Riske Anhelina Kalinina Shelby Rogers Kaia Kanepi Sara Sorribes Tormo

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon