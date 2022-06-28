Serena Williams Getty Wimbledon 2022
Getty Images

Wimbledon 2022 is officially underway. The All England Club is already seeing some exciting action, including the returns of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.

Nadal, seeded No. 2, is competing at Wimbledon for the first time in three years. He took the first two sets against Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday but struggled on the third and the beginning of the fourth. The veteran shook it off and won 16 of the last 19 points to get his 306th Major match win by going 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

On Monday, No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was forced to four sets during his first-round match against Soonwoon Kwon. However, he still took care of business and advanced by winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court. This result helped Djokovic become the only player to register at least 80 wins at all four Grand Slam events. 

That same day, No. 5 seed Carlos Alcaraz rallied late and pulled off a five-set win against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. Meanwhile, Marin Cilic, not a favorite but definitely a strong dark horse, was forced to pull out of the competition after&nbsp;testing positive for COVID-19. No. 8 seed Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, also withdrew due to a positive test result. 

On the women's side, Serena Williams took the court for the first time since the 2021 installment of Wimbledon. She had not played since last June when she suffered an ankle injury during her opening round match at the All England Club. Her match against Harmony Tan was a close one, but Tan walked away as the winner going 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) after three hours and 10 minutes on the court. Serena had to retire in the first round at the All England Club last year for her only first round exit prior to this year, but this is the first time she's lost a match in the first round at Wimbledon and just the second time she's been beaten on the court in the first round of a Grand Slam (2012 French Open).

Earlier on Tuesday, No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek took care of business against Jana Feat from Croatia, winning 6-0, 6-3. American Coco Gauff, seeded No. 11, played three sets against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Gauff lost the first set but advanced to the second round after finishing 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. 

No. 10 seed Emma Raducanu had a nice first round on Monday. The 19-year-old advanced to the second round after beating veteran Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula got her first round match against Donna Vekic moved to Wednesday.

No players of Russian or Belarusian nationality are allowed to play in the tournament. Wimbledon made that decision in April after Russia invaded Ukraine. As a result of the ban, some of the top players in the sport will miss out on Wimbledon, including men's world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and women's world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Wimbledon:

Men's notable results from the first round

  • No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
  • No. 10 Jannik Sinner def. Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
  • No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz def. Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4
  • No. 3 Casper Ruud def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (11-9), 6-2
  • No. 9 Cameron Norrie def. Pablo Andujar 6-0. 7-6 (7-3), 6-3
  • Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8)
  • No. 2 Rafael Nadal def. Francisco Cerundolo 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4
  • No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Alexander Ritschard 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4
  • Maxime Cressy def. No. 6 Felix Auger Aliassime 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 7-6 (11-9), 7-6 (7-5)

Women's notable results from the first round

  • Marie Bouzkova def. No. 7 Collins 5-7, 6-4. 6-4
  • No. 10 Emma Raducanu def. Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-4
  • No. 3 Ons Jabeur def. Mirjiam Bjorklund 6-1, 6-3
  • No 2 Anett Kontaveit def. Bernarda Pera 7-5, 6-1
  • No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3
  • No. 5 Maria Sakkari def. Zoe Hives 6-1, 6-4
  • No. 11 Coco Gauff def. Elena Gabriela Ruse 2-6, 6-3, 7-5
  • No. 4 Paula Badosa def. Louisa Chirico 6-2, 6-1
  • Harmony Tan def. Serena Williams 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7)

Men's and women's Wimbledon draw

Men's and women's schedule

  • First Round, June 27-28
  • Second Round, June 29-30
  • Third Round, July 1-2
  • Fourth Round, July 3-4
  • Quarterfinals, July 5-6
  • Women's Semifinals, July 7
  • Men's Semifinals, July 8
  • Women's Final, July 9
  • Men's Final, July 10

Men's singles seeding

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Rafael Nadal
  3. Casper Ruud
  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Carlos Alcaraz
  6. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  7. Hurbert Hurkacz
  8. Matteo Berrettini
  9. Cameron Norrie
  10. Jannik Sinner
  11. Taylor Fritz
  12. Diego Schwartzman
  13. Denis Shapovalov
  14. Marin Cilic
  15. Reilly Opelka
  16. Pablo Carreno Busta
  17. Roberto Bautista Agut
  18. Grigor Dimitrov
  19. Gael Monfils
  20. Alex De Minaur
  21. John Isner
  22. Botic van de Zandschulp
  23. Nikoloz Basilashvili
  24. Frances Tiafoe
  25. Holger Rune
  26. Miomir Kecmanovic
  27. Filip Krajinovic
  28. Lorenzo Sonego
  29. Daniel Evans
  30. Jenson Brooksby
  31. Tommy Paul
  32. Sebastian Baez

Women's singles seeding

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Anett Kontaveit
  3. Ons Jabeur
  4. Paula Badosa
  5. Maria Sakkari
  6. Karolina Pliskova
  7. Danielle Collins
  8. Jessica Pegula
  9. Garbine Muguruza
  10. Emma Raducanu
  11. Coco Gauff
  12. Jelena Ostapenko 
  13. Barbora Krejcikova
  14. Belinda Bencic
  15. Angelique Kerber
  16. Simona Halep
  17. Elena Rybakina
  18. Jil Teichmann
  19. Madison Keys
  20. Amanda Anisimova
  21. Camila Giorgi
  22. Martina Trevisan
  23. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  24. Elise Mertens
  25. Petra Kvitova
  26. Sorana Cirstea
  27. Yulia Putintseva
  28. Alison Riske
  29. Anhelina Kalinina
  30. Shelby Rogers
  31. Kaia Kanepi
  32. Sara Sorribes Tormo

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon

  • Dates: June 27 - July 10
  • Time: Varies
  • Location: London, England
  • TV: NBC, Tennis Channel
  • Stream: fuboTV (try for free)