Wimbledon 2022 is officially underway. Monday's first round already saw some exciting action, which is not expected to slow down on Tuesday.

No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was forced to four sets during his first-round match against Soonwoon Kwon. However, he still took care of business and advanced by winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court. This result helped Djokovic become the only player to register at least 80 wins at all four Grand Slam events.

Carlos Alcaraz, seeded No. 5, rallied late and pulled off a five-set win against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. On the women's side, another 19-year-old also had a good day on the grass court. No. 10 seed Emma Raducanu advanced to the second round after beating Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets (6-4, 6-4).

Some more notable first-round matches are set for Tuesday. No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek will take on Jana Feat from Croatia. Meanwhile, Serena Williams is not seeded but will be taking the court for the first time since the 2021 installment of Wimbledon. She has not played since last June when she suffered an ankle injury during her opening round match at the All England Club. Her first match back will be on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. ET against Harmony Tan.

On the men's side, No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal -- fresh off the 2022 French Open championship-- takes on Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday morning.

Marin Cilic, not a favorite but definitely a strong dark horse, was forced to pull out of the competition after testing positive for COVID-19. He was set to complete against American Mackenzie McDonald, but Nino Borges will now take his place.

No players of Russian or Belarusian nationality are allowed to play in the tournament. Wimbledon made that decision in April after Russia invaded Ukraine. As a result of the ban, some of the top players in the sport will miss out on Wimbledon, including men's world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and women's world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Wimbledon:

Men's notable results from Monday

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 10 Jannik Sinner def. Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 6-2

No. 5 Carlos Alcaraz def. Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-7, 4-6

No. 3 Casper Ruud def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6, 7-6, 6-2

No. 9 Cameron Norrie def. Pablo Andujar 6-0. 7-6, 6-3

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz 7-6, 6-4, 5-7, 2-6, 7-6

Women's notable results from Monday

Marie Bouzkova def. No. 7 Collins 5-7, 6-4. 6-4

No. 10 Emma Raducanu def. Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 Ons Jabeur def. Mirjiam Bjorklund 6-1, 6-3

No 2 Anett Kontaveit def. Bernarda Pera 7-5, 6-1

Men's and women's Wimbledon draw

Men's and women's schedule

First Round, June 27-28

Second Round, June 29-30

Third Round, July 1-2

Fourth Round, July 3-4

Quarterfinals, July 5-6



Women's Semifinals, July 7

Men's Semifinals, July 8

Women's Final, July 9

Men's Final, July 10

Men's singles seeding

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Carlos Alcaraz Felix Auger-Aliassime Hurbert Hurkacz Matteo Berrettini Cameron Norrie Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Diego Schwartzman Denis Shapovalov Marin Cilic Reilly Opelka Pablo Carreno Busta Roberto Bautista Agut Grigor Dimitrov Gael Monfils Alex De Minaur John Isner Botic van de Zandschulp Nikoloz Basilashvili Frances Tiafoe Holger Rune Miomir Kecmanovic

Filip Krajinovic Lorenzo Sonego Daniel Evans Jenson Brooksby Tommy Paul Sebastian Baez

Women's singles seeding

Iga Swiatek Anett Kontaveit Ons Jabeur Paula Badosa Maria Sakkari

Karolina Pliskova

Danielle Collins

Jessica Pegula

Garbine Muguruza

Emma Raducanu

Coco Gauff Jelena Ostapenko

Barbora Krejcikova

Belinda Bencic

Angelique Kerber

Simona Halep

Elena Rybakina

Jil Teichmann

Madison Keys Amanda Anisimova

Camila Giorgi Martina Trevisan Beatriz Haddad Maia Elise Mertens Petra Kvitova Sorana Cirstea Yulia Putintseva Alison Riske Anhelina Kalinina Shelby Rogers Kaia Kanepi Sara Sorribes Tormo

How to watch the 2022 Wimbledon