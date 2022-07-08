The Wimbledon 2022 final matchups are officially set. No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur is facing No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina in Saturday's women's final, while No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic takes on Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's men's final.

This is the first time either Jabeur or Rybakina have reached a major final round. They've faced each other three times over their careers, with Jabeur holding a 2-1 record. Both got off to great starts at this year's Wimbledon, as neither dropped a single set in their first four matches.

Jabeur is the first Arab woman and African player to ever reach a Grand Slam tennis final in the Open Era. She is also the highest-ever ranked singles player from the African continent, currently ranking as world No. 2 in women's tennis. Meanwhile, the Russian-born Rybakina has been representing Kazakhstan since 2018, and her win would give the country its first ever Grand Slam winner.

On the men's side, Djokovic is chasing his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title. Him and Kyrgios have met on two other occasions, and Kyrgios has beaten the Serbian both times in straight sets. Djokovic, the world No. 3, has the advantage of experience with this being his 32nd Grand Slam final, while this will be the first for Kyrgios.

The unranked Kyrgios reached the final by taking a walkover after his opponent, Rafael Nadal, retired from the semifinal because of an abdominal injury. Djokovic advanced to the final by taking down No. 9 seed Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, his second consecutive comeback win.

Ladies No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek saw her wining streak come to an end with a third round loss to Alizé Cornet. The world No. 1 had won 37 straight matches and the previous six tournaments she's entered, including wins at Qatar, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and the French Open at Roland Garros. Cornet's win put her in the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.

Serena Williams took the court for the first time since the 2021 installment of Wimbledon on June 28. She had not played since last June, when she suffered a hamstring injury during her opening-round match at the All England Club. Williams' match against Harmony Tan was a close one, but Tan walked away as the winner by going 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) after three hours and 11 minutes on the court. Williams had to retire in the first round at the All England Club last year -- her only first-round exit prior to this year -- but this is the first time she's lost a match in the first round at Wimbledon and just the second time she's been beaten on the court in the first round of a Grand Slam (2012 French Open).

Other Wimbledon headlines include Marin Cilic, not a favorite but definitely a strong dark horse, pulling out of the competition after testing positive for COVID-19. No. 8 seed Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, also withdrew due to a positive test result.

No players of Russian or Belarusian nationality are allowed to play in the tournament. Wimbledon made that decision in April after Russia invaded Ukraine. As a result of the ban, some of the top players in the sport will miss out on Wimbledon, including men's world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and women's world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

Women's semifinal results

No. 3 Ons Jabeur def. Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

No. 17 Elena Rybakina def. No. 16 Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3

Women's final - Saturday

No. 3 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 17 Elena Rybakina 9 a.m. ET

Men's semifinal results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Nick Kyrgios def. No. 2 Rafael Nadal (walkover)

Men's final - Sunday

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios 9 a.m. ET

Wimbledon schedule

Quarterfinals, July 5-6



Women's Semifinals, July 7

Men's Semifinals, July 8

Women's Final, July 9

Men's Final, July 10

