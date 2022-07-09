Iga Swiatek Getty 2022 Wimbledon
The Wimbledon 2022 final matchups are officially set. No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic takes on Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's men's final while No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur in Saturday's women's final to win her first Grand Slam championship.

On the men's side, Djokovic is chasing his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title. He and Kyrgios have met on two other occasions, and Kyrgios has beaten the Serbian both times in straight sets. Djokovic, the world No. 3, has the advantage of experience with this being his 32nd Grand Slam final, while this will be the first for Kyrgios. 

The unranked Kyrgios reached the final by taking a walkover after his opponent, Rafael Nadal, retired from the semifinal because of an abdominal injury. Djokovic advanced to the final by taking down No. 9 seed Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, his second consecutive comeback win.

Rybakina's win made her the first woman representing Kazakhstan to win a major tournament. She was born in Russia -- and still lives in Moscow -- but switched her tennis representation to Kazakhstan in 2018 when the nation's tennis federation offered her more support than she found in her home country. Jabeur, meanwhile, was the first Arab woman and African-born player to reach a Grand Slam final. 

Ladies No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek saw her wining streak come to an end with a third round loss to Alizé Cornet. The world No. 1 had won 37 straight matches and the previous six tournaments she's entered, including wins at Qatar, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and the French Open at Roland Garros. Cornet's win put her in the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2014. 

Serena Williams took the court for the first time since the 2021 installment of Wimbledon on June 28. She had not played since last June, when she suffered a hamstring injury during her opening-round match at the All England Club. Williams' match against Harmony Tan was a close one, but Tan walked away as the winner by going 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) after three hours and 11 minutes on the court. Williams had to retire in the first round at the All England Club last year -- her only first-round exit prior to this year -- but this is the first time she's lost a match in the first round at Wimbledon and just the second time she's been beaten on the court in the first round of a Grand Slam (2012 French Open).

Other Wimbledon headlines include Marin Cilic, not a favorite but definitely a strong dark horse, pulling out of the competition after&nbsp;testing positive for COVID-19. No. 8 seed Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, also withdrew due to a positive test result. 

No players of Russian or Belarusian nationality are allowed to play in the tournament. Wimbledon made that decision in April after Russia invaded Ukraine. As a result of the ban, some of the top players in the sport will miss out on Wimbledon, including men's world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and women's world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Wimbledon:

Men's final - Sunday

  • No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios 9 a.m. ET

Women's final - Saturday

  • No. 17 Elena Rybakina def. No. 3 Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Men's and women's Wimbledon draw

Wimbledon schedule

  • Quarterfinals, July 5-6
  • Women's Semifinals, July 7
  • Men's Semifinals, July 8
  • Women's Final, July 9
  • Men's Final, July 10

Men's singles seeding

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Rafael Nadal
  3. Casper Ruud
  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Carlos Alcaraz
  6. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  7. Hurbert Hurkacz
  8. Matteo Berrettini
  9. Cameron Norrie
  10. Jannik Sinner
  11. Taylor Fritz
  12. Diego Schwartzman
  13. Denis Shapovalov
  14. Marin Cilic
  15. Reilly Opelka
  16. Pablo Carreno Busta
  17. Roberto Bautista Agut
  18. Grigor Dimitrov
  19. Gael Monfils
  20. Alex De Minaur
  21. John Isner
  22. Botic van de Zandschulp
  23. Nikoloz Basilashvili
  24. Frances Tiafoe
  25. Holger Rune
  26. Miomir Kecmanovic
  27. Filip Krajinovic
  28. Lorenzo Sonego
  29. Daniel Evans
  30. Jenson Brooksby
  31. Tommy Paul
  32. Sebastian Baez

Women's singles seeding

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Anett Kontaveit
  3. Ons Jabeur
  4. Paula Badosa
  5. Maria Sakkari
  6. Karolina Pliskova
  7. Danielle Collins
  8. Jessica Pegula
  9. Garbine Muguruza
  10. Emma Raducanu
  11. Coco Gauff
  12. Jelena Ostapenko 
  13. Barbora Krejcikova
  14. Belinda Bencic
  15. Angelique Kerber
  16. Simona Halep
  17. Elena Rybakina
  18. Jil Teichmann
  19. Madison Keys
  20. Amanda Anisimova
  21. Camila Giorgi
  22. Martina Trevisan
  23. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  24. Elise Mertens
  25. Petra Kvitova
  26. Sorana Cirstea
  27. Yulia Putintseva
  28. Alison Riske
  29. Anhelina Kalinina
  30. Shelby Rogers
  31. Kaia Kanepi
  32. Sara Sorribes Tormo

How to watch 2022 Wimbledon

  • Dates: June 27 - July 10
  • Time: Varies
  • Location: London, England
  • TV: NBC, Tennis Channel
  • Stream: fuboTV (try for free)