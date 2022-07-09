The Wimbledon 2022 final matchups are officially set. No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic takes on Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's men's final while No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina beat Ons Jabeur in Saturday's women's final to win her first Grand Slam championship.

On the men's side, Djokovic is chasing his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title. He and Kyrgios have met on two other occasions, and Kyrgios has beaten the Serbian both times in straight sets. Djokovic, the world No. 3, has the advantage of experience with this being his 32nd Grand Slam final, while this will be the first for Kyrgios.

The unranked Kyrgios reached the final by taking a walkover after his opponent, Rafael Nadal, retired from the semifinal because of an abdominal injury. Djokovic advanced to the final by taking down No. 9 seed Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, his second consecutive comeback win.

Rybakina's win made her the first woman representing Kazakhstan to win a major tournament. She was born in Russia -- and still lives in Moscow -- but switched her tennis representation to Kazakhstan in 2018 when the nation's tennis federation offered her more support than she found in her home country. Jabeur, meanwhile, was the first Arab woman and African-born player to reach a Grand Slam final.

Ladies No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek saw her wining streak come to an end with a third round loss to Alizé Cornet. The world No. 1 had won 37 straight matches and the previous six tournaments she's entered, including wins at Qatar, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and the French Open at Roland Garros. Cornet's win put her in the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.

Serena Williams took the court for the first time since the 2021 installment of Wimbledon on June 28. She had not played since last June, when she suffered a hamstring injury during her opening-round match at the All England Club. Williams' match against Harmony Tan was a close one, but Tan walked away as the winner by going 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) after three hours and 11 minutes on the court. Williams had to retire in the first round at the All England Club last year -- her only first-round exit prior to this year -- but this is the first time she's lost a match in the first round at Wimbledon and just the second time she's been beaten on the court in the first round of a Grand Slam (2012 French Open).

Other Wimbledon headlines include Marin Cilic, not a favorite but definitely a strong dark horse, pulling out of the competition after testing positive for COVID-19. No. 8 seed Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, also withdrew due to a positive test result.

No players of Russian or Belarusian nationality are allowed to play in the tournament. Wimbledon made that decision in April after Russia invaded Ukraine. As a result of the ban, some of the top players in the sport will miss out on Wimbledon, including men's world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and women's world No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Wimbledon:

Men's final - Sunday



No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios 9 a.m. ET

Women's final - Saturday

No. 17 Elena Rybakina def. No. 3 Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Men's and women's Wimbledon draw

Wimbledon schedule

Quarterfinals, July 5-6



Women's Semifinals, July 7

Men's Semifinals, July 8

Women's Final, July 9

Men's Final, July 10

Men's singles seeding

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Carlos Alcaraz Felix Auger-Aliassime Hurbert Hurkacz Matteo Berrettini Cameron Norrie Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Diego Schwartzman Denis Shapovalov Marin Cilic Reilly Opelka Pablo Carreno Busta Roberto Bautista Agut Grigor Dimitrov Gael Monfils Alex De Minaur John Isner Botic van de Zandschulp Nikoloz Basilashvili Frances Tiafoe Holger Rune Miomir Kecmanovic

Filip Krajinovic Lorenzo Sonego Daniel Evans Jenson Brooksby Tommy Paul Sebastian Baez

Women's singles seeding

Iga Swiatek Anett Kontaveit Ons Jabeur Paula Badosa Maria Sakkari

Karolina Pliskova

Danielle Collins

Jessica Pegula

Garbine Muguruza

Emma Raducanu

Coco Gauff Jelena Ostapenko

Barbora Krejcikova

Belinda Bencic

Angelique Kerber

Simona Halep

Elena Rybakina

Jil Teichmann

Madison Keys Amanda Anisimova

Camila Giorgi Martina Trevisan Beatriz Haddad Maia Elise Mertens Petra Kvitova Sorana Cirstea Yulia Putintseva Alison Riske Anhelina Kalinina Shelby Rogers Kaia Kanepi Sara Sorribes Tormo

