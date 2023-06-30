The 2023 Wimbledon Championships are almost here, and there will be plenty of excellent tennis played over the next couple of weeks. This year, Novak Djokovic will look to defend his men's singles title, and Elena Rybakina will do the same on the women's side.

Carlos Alcaraz enters Wimbledon as the No. 1 seed in the men's draw, and he is looking for his first Grand Slam title of 2023 after reaching the semifinals at the French Open. The No. 2 seed, Novak Djokovic, is looking to make it three-for-three at Grand Slam events this year after winning the Australian Open and the French Open.

Djokovic's win at the French Open pushed him past Rafael Nadal, who will miss Wimbledon as he continues to deal with a hip injury, for the most Grand Slam titles with 23.

Iga Swiatek, the No. 1 seed on the women's side, comes into Wimbledon fresh off her win at the French Open. Swiatek has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, but she'll try to change that over the course of this year's tournament. The 2023 Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, is the No. 3 seed. Rybakina was eliminated in the third round of the French Open.

No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka scored the first Grand Slam title of her career at the 2023 Australian Open, and she'll try to double her total in London.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

How to watch the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 3-16

Location: London, England

TV: ESPN, Tennis Channel | Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Men's notable first-round matchups

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jeremy Chardy

No. 2 Novak Djokovis vs. Pedro Cachin

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Fery

No. 4 Casper Ruud vs. Laurent Lokoli

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Dominic Thiem

No. 6 Holger Rune vs. George Loffhagen

No. 7 Andrey Rublev vs. Max Purcell

No. 8 Jannik Sinner vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo

No. 9 Taylor Fritz vs. Yannick Hanfmann

No. 10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu

Women's notable first-round matchups

No. 1 Iga Swiatek vs. Lin Zhu



No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Panna Udvardy

No. 3 Elena Rybakina vs. Shelby Rogers

No. 4 Jessica Pegula vs. Lauren Davis

No. 5 Carolina Garcia vs. Katie Volynets

No. 6 Ons Jabeur vs. Magdalena Frech

No. 7 Coco Gauff vs. Sofia Kenin

No. 8 Maria Sakkari vs. Marta Kostyuk

No. 9 Petra Kvitova vs. Jasmine Paolini

No. 19 Victoria Azarenka vs. Yue Yuan

Men's seeds

1. Carlos Alacaraz

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Casper Ruud

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas

6. Holger Rune

7. Andrey Rublev

8. Jannik Sinner

9. Taylor Fritz

10. Frances Tiafoe

11. Felix Auger-Aliassime

12. Cameron Norrie

13. Borna Coric

14. Lorenzo Musetti

15. Alex de Minaur

16. Tommy Paul

17. Hubert Hurkacz

18. Francisco Cerundolo

19. Alexander Zverev

20. Roberto Bautista Agut

21. Grigor Dimitrov

22. Sebastian Korda

23. Alexander Bublik

24. Yoshi Nishioka

25. Nicolas Jarry

26. Denis Shapovalov

27. Daniel Evans

28. Tallon Griekspoor

29. Thomas Martin Etcheverry

30. Nick Kyrgios

31. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

32. Ben Shelton

Women's seeds

1. Iga Świątek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Elena Rybakina

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Caroline Garcia

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Coco Gauff

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Petra Kvitová

10. Barbora Krejčíková

11. Daria Kasatkina

12. Veronika Kudermetova

13. Beatriz Haddad Maia

14. Belinda Bencic

15. Liudmila Samsonova

16. Karolína Muchová

17. Jeļena Ostapenko

18. Karolína Plíšková

19. Victoria Azarenka

20. Donna Vekić

21. Ekaterina Alexandrova

22. Anastasia Potapova

23. Magda Linette

24. Zheng Qinwen

25. Madison Keys

26. Anhelina Kalinina

27. Bernarda Pera

28. Elise Mertens

29. Irina-Camelia Begu

30. Petra Martić

31. Mayar Sherif

32. Marie Bouzkova