Markéta Vondroušová has made history as the first unseeded player to win the ladies singles championship at Wimbledon in a stunning 6-4, 6-4 upset over the No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur, who is the runner-up for a second straight year at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club. The 24-year-old lefty joins the pantheon of great Czech left-handers -- including Martina Navratilova and Petra Kvitová -- to take home the Wimbledon title.

Jabeur opened the match strong, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first set, and was able to fight through some shaky service games to take a 4-2 lead, but the tide turned when Vondroušová held at love to get it to 3-4, and then ripped off five games in a row to take the first set and open the first game of the second.

Vondroušová rode a steady performance to her first Grand Slam singles title in her second career major final. She was efficient, winning 6 of 7 break points in the match and only making 13 unforced errors. Her resolve on the big stage was perhaps as surprising as her run to the final. In addition to this being her first Grand Slam, its just her second WTA win after winning a lower-level event in 2017.