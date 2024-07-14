Wimbledon 2024 results, winner: Carlos Alcaraz wins second straight title over Novak Djokovic in straight sets

Carlos Alcaraz is the 2024 Wimbledon champion after defeating Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). This is the fourth Grand Slam title of his career.

Sunday's win became his second consecutive Wimbledon title, with last year's also happening against Djokovic. Their head-to-head series is now tied at 3-3.

"I did an interview when I was 12 or 11 years old and I said my dream was to win Wimbledon," Alcaraz said. "I'm repeating my dream… I've said it before, for me this is the most beautiful tournament, the most beautiful court and obviously the most beautiful trophy."

Alcaraz made history at Roland Garros last month by becoming the youngest man a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts. He is now just the sixth man in the Open Era to win both the French Open and Wimbledon in the same calendar year, known as the "Channel Double." The last one to do it was Djokovic in 2021.

"He had it all today... He was an absolutely deserving winner today. Huge congratulations to him for amazing tennis," Djokovic said.

"You are only 21 years of age. This is incredible, keep it going. We'll see a lot of you, I'm sure."

The match was off to an electric start with Alcaraz taking the first game of the first set after 14 minutes, seven deuces and five break points.

He kept that momentum going and dominated the first two sets while Djokovic struggled with his serve. Like the veteran he is, Djokovic did make corrections and push back in the third set while Alcaraz started looking shaky in his first serve.

However, Alcaraz's forehand looked as impressive as ever and he had an answer for everything Djokovic gave him, or so it seemed. Alcaraz had a 5-4 lead and was serving for the win but he couldn't finish the job the way he wanted to do it. The crowd was cheering for Djokovic as he put on a valiant effort to try to extend the match. He tied the third set and eventually took a 6-5 lead. Alcaraz pushed for the tiebreak and survived the intense battle.

"Novak is an unbelievable fighter. I knew he was going to have his chances again," Alcaraz said. "…It was difficult for me. I tried to stay calm. I tried to stay positive in that situation going to the tiebreak. I tried to play my best tennis, that's all I was thinking about. I'm glad at the end I could find the solutions."

Djokovic was initially questionable for Wimbledon because he had knee surgery last month. However, he made it to his 10th Wimbledon final and Alcaraz gave him props for the achievement.

"You have done unbelievable work. After the French Open having surgery, didn't know if you were able to play this tournament that you love playing, and then making the final a really great round," Alcaraz said.

"I was talking to my team about how it's something difficult to realize that just in two weeks after your surgery you were playing matches in this surface that is kind of tricky. I have huge respect for you and your team."

Although Djokovic is still around, the era of the Big 3 of tennis has already ended as Rodger Federer has retired and Rafael Nadal could leave after this season. However, Alcaraz seems to be next up. When compared to the Big 3, it is clear he is on the right track. At just 21 years old, Alcaraz already has more Grand Slam titles than Nadal (3), Federer (1) or Djokovic (1) achieved before turning 22.