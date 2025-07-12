Wimbledon 2025 -- Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz: Live updates, results, bracket, scores, where to watch

Świątek takes sixth major in first shutout in women's singles championship at Wimbledon
Iga Świątek had no trouble with American Amanda Anisimova in Saturday's women's final at Wimbledon, playing the rare perfect match on Centre Court to take home her sixth career Grand Slam 6-0, 6-0. Steffi Graf posted the only other double bagel in a Grand Slam final, doing so in the 1988 French Open. Swiatek limited unforced errors and kept Anisimova out of her comfort zone from the start, flexing dominance against a player making her first career major finals appearance.
Swiatek is the first player since Monica Seles to win her first six career major finals, doing so on three different surfaces, this being her first on grass.