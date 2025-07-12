Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Wimbledon 2025 -- Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz: Live updates, results, bracket, scores, where to watch

Arguably the top rivalry in tennis will decide this year's champion at Wimbledon

By
,
 &
1 min read

The much-anticipated rematch following an epic Grand Slam final is finally here. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will meet second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz for the men's singles title at Wimbledon. It's a rivalry between elites that reached its pinnacle earlier this summer at the French Open. Alcaraz recovered from a two-set deficit in Paris to beat Sinner in a five-set marathon to clinch his fifth major during one of the longest matches in Grand Slam history.

Sinner took Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach the final and is trying to capture Wimbledon for the first time in his career. He'll have to take out the two-time reigning champ to do it. Alcaraz is 31-1 over his last 32 matches on grass and knocked off fifth-seeded America Taylor Fritz to get here.

Alcaraz leads Sinner all-time 8-4 in head-to-head matchups, including five straight dating back to a semifinal at Indian Wells in 2024. These two have only met once on grass, a Wimbledon win for Sinner in 2022 during the Round of 16. 

Keep it locked here for our complete coverage of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Where to watch the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

  • Date: July 13
  • Start time: 11 a.m. ET
  • Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London
  • TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's championship match

No. 1. Jannik Sinner vs. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz

Updating Live
(256)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Świątek takes sixth major in first shutout in women's singles championship at Wimbledon

Iga Świątek had no trouble with American Amanda Anisimova in Saturday's women's final at Wimbledon, playing the rare perfect match on Centre Court to take home her sixth career Grand Slam 6-0, 6-0. Steffi Graf posted the only other double bagel in a Grand Slam final, doing so in the 1988 French Open. Swiatek limited unforced errors and kept Anisimova out of her comfort zone from the start, flexing dominance against a player making her first career major finals appearance. 

Swiatek is the first player since Monica Seles to win her first six career major finals, doing so on three different surfaces, this being her first on grass.

See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 11:45 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 7:45 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 11:44 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 7:44 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 11:43 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 7:43 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 11:29 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 7:29 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 11:26 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 7:26 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 11:04 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 7:04 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 11:00 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 7:00 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 10:53 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 6:53 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 10:51 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 6:51 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 10:41 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 6:41 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 10:33 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 6:33 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 10:06 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 6:06 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 9:59 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 5:59 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 9:39 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 5:39 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 13, 2025, 6:00 AM
Jul. 13, 2025, 2:00 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 10:10 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 6:10 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 8:50 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 4:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 8:42 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 4:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 7:30 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 3:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 7:04 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 3:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 6:53 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 2:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 6:51 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 2:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 6:50 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 2:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 6:23 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 2:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 6:22 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 2:22 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 5:59 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 1:59 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 5:49 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 1:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 5:39 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 1:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 5:37 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 1:37 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Wimbledon via Twitter
July 12, 2025, 5:29 PM
Jul. 12, 2025, 1:29 pm EDT
See More
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Wimbledon Women's Final Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Wimbledon Men's Final Preview: Pick To Win

  • Image thumbnail
    3:52

    Iga Swiatek Defeats Amanda Anisimova In Wimbledon Women's Final

  • Image thumbnail
    2:05

    Wimbledon Men's Final Preview: Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Wimbledon Men's Semifinal: Sinner Defeats Djokovic, Reaches Wimbledon Final

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Wimbledon Men's Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Taylor Fritz

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Wimbledon Women's Final: Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek

  • Image thumbnail
    2:02

    Wimbledon Men's Singles: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Taylor Fritz, Reaches Wimbledon Final

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    What Needs to Happen With American Men's Tennis to Be Able to Truly Compete?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Wimbledon Men's Singles: How Can Djokovic Continue His Run?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Wimbledon Men's Singles: Pick to Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    BREAKING: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Taylor Fritz, Reaches Wimbledon Final

  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Pick To Win Wimbledon Final: Anisimova vs. Swiatek

  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    Top-Seed Sinner To Face 7-Time Wimbledon Champ Djokovic In Men's Semifinals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Wimbledon Men's Semifinal: Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Wimbledon Men's Semifinal: Novak Djokovi vs Jannik Sinner

  • Image thumbnail
    0:38

    BREAKING: Iga Swiatek Advances to Wimbledon Final

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    BREAKING:Amanda Anisimova Stuns Sabalenka, Advances to Final

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Get More: Djokovic Reaches Another Wimbledon Semifinal

See All Videos