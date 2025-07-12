Wimbledon 2025 -- Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz: Live updates, results, bracket, scores, where to watch

The much-anticipated rematch following an epic Grand Slam final is finally here. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will meet second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz for the men's singles title at Wimbledon. It's a rivalry between elites that reached its pinnacle earlier this summer at the French Open. Alcaraz recovered from a two-set deficit in Paris to beat Sinner in a five-set marathon to clinch his fifth major during one of the longest matches in Grand Slam history.

Sinner took Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach the final and is trying to capture Wimbledon for the first time in his career. He'll have to take out the two-time reigning champ to do it. Alcaraz is 31-1 over his last 32 matches on grass and knocked off fifth-seeded America Taylor Fritz to get here.

Alcaraz leads Sinner all-time 8-4 in head-to-head matchups, including five straight dating back to a semifinal at Indian Wells in 2024. These two have only met once on grass, a Wimbledon win for Sinner in 2022 during the Round of 16.

Where to watch the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Date: July 13

July 13 Start time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's championship match

No. 1. Jannik Sinner vs. No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz