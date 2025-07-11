One of the best days on the tennis calendar takes place on Friday at the All England Club. The men's semifinals are set for this year's edition of the Wimbledon Championships and it might be an all-time pairing.

In the first match, two-time reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz looks to make it back to the final against American Taylor Fritz. Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed this year, has cruised the tournament after a hairy start in his opening round match. The same goes for Fritz, who survived a pair of five-set matches to begin his run in London. Now, the pair meet on Centre Court with a Grand Slam final appearance at stake. The two have met twice previously with Alcaraz prevailing in both in straight sets.

And in the second match, a major showdown is set between an all-time great and the No. 1 player in the world. Novak Djokovic is back in the Wimbledon semifinals after grinding his way through his two weeks in London. He takes on No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who considers himself lucky to still be alive in the tournament after an injury to Grigor Dimitrov allowed him to advance when he was down two sets in the quarterfinals.

Sinner holds a 5-4 head-to-head advantage over Djokovic lifetime, including four straight wins. Sinner beat Djokovic in the French Open semifinals last month in straight sets.

Take a look below at how to catch all the action on Friday as well as the latest odds for each match.

Where to watch the Wimbledon men's semifinals