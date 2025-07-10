American Amanda Anisimova has reached the first Grand Slam final of her career following Thursday's 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka on the women's side at Wimbledon. Anisimova, who's now 6-3 in her career against Sabalenka, ousted the tournament favorite with multiple breaks in the third set on the strength of great pace on her forehand.

Anisimova, 23, returns to Centre Court for Saturday's final against the winner of Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic. Anisimova is trying to become the first American to win a Grand Slam in London since Serena Williams' seventh and final Wimbledon title in 2016.

"To be honest, if you told me I would be in the final at Wimbledon, I would not believe you," Anisimova said. "At least not this soon. It's been a year turnaround since coming back, to be in this spot, it's not easy. So many people dream of competing on this incredible court. To be in the final, it's just indescribable honestly."

Sabalenka broke Anisimova in the first game of the third set before the American answered with a break of her own to regain control of the match, snuffing out the tournament favorite's momentum by coaxing an unforced error on an erratic forehand. Later, Anisimova broke Sabalenka again to push ahead 3-1 courtesy of the Belarusian star's ill-timed smash at the net that sailed deep.

Sabalenka had the entire court with Anisimova retreating before throwing her hands up in disgust after whiffing on a pivotal turning point in the third set. Anisimova won her fourth straight game thereafter, punctuating the 4-1 lead with a leaping cross court forehand with tremendous power.

On her first match point at 5-3 in the third, Anisimova lofted a shot to the net from the corner for an easy put away from Sabalenka. She came through on her fourth match point opportunity in the next game, ending the semifinal victory on Sabalenka's serve with a forehand winner.

Sabalenka had previously dropped just one set during the tournament, that coming against Laura Siegemund in the quarterfinals.

Anisimova was intent on changing her pattern against Sabalenka and being a bit unpredictable with her return game, going cross court and down the line with calculated strokes.

Sabalenka won her first break point in five tries midway through the second set to take a 4-3 lead after Anisimova suffered a double fault. Anisimova led 30-0 in the game before falling, showing the first sign of nerves against the World No. 1.

Sabalenka got to her advantage on Anisimova's serve in the next game by hitting a mesmerizing passing shot with a precise angle during a 12-hit rally to set up set point No. 4. However, Anisimova fought off Sabalenka once more and won the game to pull within, 5-4.

Sabalenka won 82% of the points on her first serve in the second set. Heading into the third, Sabalenka had 22 winners to Anisimova's 21 before the American took over.

Anisimova is now 6-0 in three-set matches this year on grass.