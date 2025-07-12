Iga Świątek is now a six-time Grand Slam champion, doing so with an all-time performance. The 24-year-old Polish phenom won her first-career Wimbledon title Saturday with a perfect 6-0, 6-0 victory over American Amanda Anisimova. Anisimova's unexpected two-week run on grass and rise to stardom ended in disappointing fashion to an opponent playing at her best.

Steffi Graf posted the only other double bagel in a Grand Slam final, that coming in the 1988 French Open.

The eighth-seeded Swiatek is the ninth different female champion in as many Wimbledons, extending an all-time record. She lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish after making quick work of Anisimova and receives a prize pot of more than $4 million.

With 18-time singles champion Martina Navratilova, Bille Jean King, Martina Hingis and Kate Middleton looking on from the first row, Swiatek broke Anisimova three times in the opening set with a relentless mix of shots and answers against a challenger with noticeable nerves playing in her first major final.

Navratilova was the last woman to win the first set of a Wimbledon final 6-0, doing so in 1983. Anisimova never regained the momentum seized early in her semifinals match with Aryna Sabalenka and was bothered by nerves early, dropping the first service game of the match to quickly fall behind after making three unforced errors.

Swiatek lost just one set at Wimbledon, punctuating her dominance with first-serve pressure while frustrating Anisimova with a series of cross court shots that were difficult to handle.

Anismova made 14 unforced errors in the first set, three double faults and failed to win a game after just 23 minutes of play. Her series of leaping winners managed against Sabalenka failed to resurface in the final as Swiatek was the aggressor from start to finish.

Anisimova failed to keep many of her attack shots in play, sailing several wide of the baseline and another at the net midway through the second set directly into Swiatek's backhand. She pressed a bit in the fourth game of the second while in danger of losing her 10th straight to open the match. Anisimova hit a corner forehand down the line wide at 40-40 and later guessed wrong on Swiatek's advantage, barely getting a racket on a decisive point.

Anisimova looked at her coaches box in disbelief as every point from Swiatek was played brilliantly down the stretch.