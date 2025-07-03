World No. 5 Taylor Fritz badly wants to win the first Grand Slam of his career at Wimbledon, but he knows it's going to take his absolute best tennis the rest of the way to accomplish that feat on grass with top stars Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic still left on the men's side.

One of the few Americans who escaped mass carnage over the first two rounds of action in London, Fritz is coming off a pair of marathon five-setters and got a much-needed break Thursday ahead of his third-round bout with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday after being on court three consecutive days due to extended matches.

"I think I've played plenty of tennis, coming from four matches in a row in Eastbourne, one day off into a match over two days here and into this ... I'm due a nice, relaxing day," Fritz said.

Wimbledon has been anything but relaxing for the Americans, who only have Fritz and No. 29 Brandon Nakashima left on the board on the men's side with 10th-seeded Ben Shelton pending following disappointing showings from several other seeded players who expected better performances in the second round, including Francis Tiafoe and Tommy Paul.

After cruising through his first two matches in straight sets, Paul fell to Sebastian Ofner 6-1, 5-7, 4-6, 5-7. Paul reached the quarterfinals last year at Wimbledon and was confident heading into the tournament despite missing the ATP 500 event at The Queen's Club last month while his team worked out a plan for his abdominal injury suffered at the French Open.

Like Paul, Tiafoe easily won the first set of his second-round match against Cameron Norrie before losing the next three on Wednesday. Norrie's serve was too much for Tiafoe, who was coming off a quarterfinal appearance in Paris.

"I don't think (Norrie) has served that well in a really long time," Tiafoe said. "He was serving at 75%, something stupid. I hardly got a look at the second serve. I was trying to move around a little bit but I was shocked at how well he served today. I have never seen him serve like that."

Other American men to lose in the second round included Marcos Giron, Reilly Opelka (to Nakasima), Ethan Quinn lost in straights to Majchrzak, Learner Tien and Jenson Brooksby. Andy Roddick is the last American man to make Wimbledon's singles final, doing so in 2009.

USA's top women's threats ousted early

World No. 2 and French Open champion Coco Gauff and third-seeded Jess Pegula were among the seven Americans who suffered first-round losses on the women's side. In all, four of the top five seeds lost over the first three days in London, including defending finalist Jasmine Paolini.

Gauff entered the tournament as one of the favorites behind top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, whom she beat in Paris, but never found her rhythm and said she was "mentally overwhelmed" this week after a straight-sets loss to Dayana Yastremska.

Gauff struggled through nine double faults and had 29 unforced errors.

"When I can serve well, and some games I did, it's definitely an added threat," Gauff said. "I didn't serve that well."

Sabalenka's the only top-five seed left in the bracket and America's toughest challenge in getting to the final — and winning — next week.

Sixth-seeded Madison Keys, No. 10 Emma Navarro No. 13 Amanda Anisimova are the highest-seeds left for the states, while Hailey Baptiste and Danielle Collins are also still alive with third-round matches set for Friday.

Keys is trying to get to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the second time in her career. She won the Australian Open earlier this year for her first major; up next, she takes on No. 104-ranked Laura Siegemund, a player she's played twice in her career.

"She's always a tricky player," Keys said ahead of her third-round opponent. "I think she's super crafty, so I think grass highlights that for her, and I thinkall of her tangibles become even more of a weapon. You just know that you're never really going to get the same ball twice. So if you go out looking for any sort of rhythm, you're not going to find it. I think just knowing that going into the match is half the battle, then just having a really solid game plan on how to approach each individual ball that comes at you."

Navarro has never won a major and reached the quarters last year at Wimbledon. Anisimova has one quarters appearance during the only Grand Slam on grass, doing so in 2022.

Navarro and Baptiste would square off in the fourth round if both win. Collins faces the most difficult opponent among the Americans up next with a showdown against Poland's Ira Swiatek, one of the pre-tournament frontrunners. Swiatek has won five majors, her most recent Grand Slam coming in last year's French.