Wimbledon 2025: Schedule, live updates, results, bracket, third-round matches, scores, where to watch

The early carnage at Wimbledon continued through the third round, as a wild first week of action came to an end on Saturday at the All England Lawn & Tennis Club.

In the women's draw, only four of the top 10 seeds advanced to the fourth round, with No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka as the only woman seeded in the top 5 to reach the second week in London. Three of those top seeds handed early exits were Americans, with No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 6 Madison Keys all getting stunned by unseeded opponents in the early rounds.

There are still two American women left in the draw, as No. 10 seed Emma Navarro and No. 13 seed Amanda Anisimova made it through their third round matches to keep hopes alive of the first American winner in the women's draw since Serena Williams back in 2016.

On the men's side, five of the top 10 seeds made it to the second weekend, led by the heavy co-favorites in No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner and No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner has yet to drop a set or even lose a service game so far in London, making easy work of his opponents through his first three matches. Alcaraz got pushed to five sets in his opening round but made much easier work of his next two matches as he looks to win a third consecutive Wimbledon title.

No. 6 seed Novak Djokovic's quest for an 8th Wimbledon crown and 25th grand slam title is off to a terrific start, as he has only dropped one set in three matches, as the 38-year-old appears to be at the top of his game.

Two Americans, No. 5 seed Taylor Fritz and No. 10 seed Ben Shelton, are also still alive, with Shelton in particular looking strong in his first three matches. Both are seeking to make history as the first American man to win at Wimbledon since Pete Sampras in 2000.

Where to watch the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Dates: June 30 - July 13, 2025

June 30 - July 13, 2025 Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Third-round matches, bracket for men's singles

1. Jannik Sinner def. Pedro Martinez, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1

19. Grigor Dimitrov def. Sebastian Ofner, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(0)

10. Ben Shelton def. Marton Fucsovics, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2

Lorenzo Sonego def. (29) Brandon Nakashima, 6(5)-7, 7-6(8), 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(3)

Marin Cilic def. Jaume Munar, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4

22. Flavio Cobolli def. (15) Jakub Mensik, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

11. Alex de Minaur def. August Holmgren, 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-3

6. Novak Djokovic def. Miromir Kecmanovic, 6-3, 6-0, 6-4

5. Taylor Fritz def. (26) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7, 6-1

Jordan Thompson def. Luca Darderi, 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

17. Karen Khachanov def. Nuno Borges, 7-6, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6

Kamil Majchrzak def. Arthur Rinderknech, 6-3, 7-6, 7-6

Nicolas Jarry def. Joao Fonseca, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6

Cameron Norrie def. Mattia Bellucci, 7-6, 6-4, 6-3

14. Andrey Rublev def. Adrian Mannarino, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3

2. Carlos Alcaraz def. Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Third-round matches, bracket for women's singles

1. Aryna Sabalenka def. Emma Raducanu, 7-6, 6-4

24. Elise Mertens def. (14) Elina Svitolina, 6-1, 7-6

Solana Sierra def. Cristina Bucsa, 7-5, 1-6, 6-1

Laura Siegemund def. (6) Madison Keys, 6-3, 6-3

30. Linda Noskova def. Kamilia Rakhimova, 7-6, 7-5

13. Amanda Anisimova def. Dalma Galfi, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Sonay Kartal def. Diane Parry, 6-4, 6-2

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Naomi Osaka, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

7. Mirra Andreeva def. Hailey Baptiste, 6-1, 6-3

10. Emma Navarro def. (17) Barbora Krejcikova, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Zeynep Sonmez, 6-3, 7-6(1)

Belinda Bencic def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7)

8. Iga Swiatek def. Danielle Collins, 6-2, 6-3

23. Clara Tauson def. (11) Elena Rybakina, 7-6(6), 6-3



19. Liudmila Samsonova def. (16) Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-3

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro def. Dayana Yastremska, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3