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Wimbledon 2026 live updates, results as Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev battle for championship

The top two seeds are set to square off with a grand slam title on the line on Sunday

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It's time to crown a champion in London. The men's Wimbledon final is here with No. 1 Jannik Sinner set to take on No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the championship match. It all goes down in the afternoon from the All-England Club on Sunday.

Sinner, the reigning Wimbledon champion, has breezed through his run with a lone hiccup in the opening round where he was forced to go five sets after battling through a bloody sock. Sinner easily dispatched of Novak Djokovic -- the only seeded player he faced in the draw to this point -- in straight sets in the semifinals. 

Zverev, meanwhile, is coming off a career highlight in Paris where he won his first grand slam title at the French Open. Zverev has dropped just two sets in his run in England, which includes wins over No. 6 Taylor Fritz and No. 13 Jiri Lehecka. He took down local qualifier Arthur Fery in the semifinals in straight sets to reach this final -- his first in London. 

Keep it locked here over the final rounds of action for our complete coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Where to watch the 2026 Wimbledon Championships

  • Date: July 12, 2026
  • Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London
  • TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
  • Start time: 11 a.m. ET
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