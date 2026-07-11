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Wimbledon 2026 live updates, results as Karolina Muchova battles Linda Noskova for women's title

The pair of Czech players are both vying for their first grand slam title on Saturday

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It's time to crown a new Wimbledon women's champion. For the 10th straight year, the grass courts will crown a new queen as no player in the last decade has managed to repeat at the All-England Club. 

On Saturday, No. 9 seed Linda Noskova will take on No. 10 Karolina Muchova in an All-Czech battle for the title. Neither woman has won a grand slam but this will be Muchova's second final appearance. The 29-year-old has come up just short at each tournament as she has at least a semifinal appearance in all four. 

Muchova battled past a pair of stars in Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff to reach this point. 

On the other side, Noskova, 21, had a previous best run of a quarterfinal appearance at the 2024 Australian Open. Noskova had to defeat five other seeded players to reach this point in the tournament in Sorana Cirstea (17), Madison Keys (26), Elise Mertens (25) and Marta Kostyuk (12). Now, she stands on the precipice of making history in London.

Keep it locked here over the final rounds of action for our complete coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Where to watch the 2026 Wimbledon Championships

  • Dates: June 29 - July 12, 2026
  • Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London
  • TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Women's final match

  • 9. Linda Noskova vs. 10. Karolina Muchova 
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Jannik Sinner takes down Novak Djokovic in straight sets to return to Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner's title defense at Wimbledon started with a five-setter in his opening round match, but since then the World No. 1 has put it on cruise control in his title defense at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. That continued on Friday with a straight set romp over No. 7 seed Novak Djokovic (6-4, 6-4, 6-4), as Sinner dispatched the legend in the Wimbledon semifinals for the second straight year. 

A year ago, Sinner went on to capture his first Wimbledon title in an instant classic against Carlos Alcaraz, but with Alcaraz still out with injury this year he'll face a different No. 2 seed in Alexander Zverev. Zverev is riding a wave of confidence from his French Open victory last month, but will face a very different kind of test in the form of Sinner on a grass surface he has become dominant on. 

Sinner was clinical in his victory over Djokovic, wrapping up his match in 2 hours and 20 minutes by dominating on his serve. The Italian pumped in 16 aces in three sets and won 88% of his first serve points. For the match he hit 40 winners to just 16 unforced errors, as he seems to be at full force once again deep into the fortnight in London. 

 
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