Wimbledon 2026 live updates, results as Karolina Muchova battles Linda Noskova for women's title

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It's time to crown a new Wimbledon women's champion. For the 10th straight year, the grass courts will crown a new queen as no player in the last decade has managed to repeat at the All-England Club.

On Saturday, No. 9 seed Linda Noskova will take on No. 10 Karolina Muchova in an All-Czech battle for the title. Neither woman has won a grand slam but this will be Muchova's second final appearance. The 29-year-old has come up just short at each tournament as she has at least a semifinal appearance in all four.

Muchova battled past a pair of stars in Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff to reach this point.

On the other side, Noskova, 21, had a previous best run of a quarterfinal appearance at the 2024 Australian Open. Noskova had to defeat five other seeded players to reach this point in the tournament in Sorana Cirstea (17), Madison Keys (26), Elise Mertens (25) and Marta Kostyuk (12). Now, she stands on the precipice of making history in London.

Keep it locked here over the final rounds of action for our complete coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Where to watch the 2026 Wimbledon Championships

Dates: June 29 - July 12, 2026

June 29 - July 12, 2026 Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Women's final match

9. Linda Noskova vs. 10. Karolina Muchova