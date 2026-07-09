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Wimbledon 2026 live updates, results, bracket as Coco Gauff faces Karolina Muchova in semifinals

The American is looking for her first Wimbledon final on Thursday afternoon

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It's time to determine who will battle for the women's Wimbledon crown this year. The final four is set and ready to face off on Thursday at the All-England Club with four women all looking to claim their first title at this event.

In the first matchup, American Coco Gauff is set to face Karolina Muchova. Gauff had never advanced past the fourth round at Wimbledon before this year despite being a two-time grand slam champion. She has to get past a formidable foe in Muchova, who has had success at the three other major tournaments, but had been eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon four straight years. 

In the other matchup, No. 9 Linda Noskova takes on No. 12 Marta Kostyuk. Noskova, 21, has just one grand slam quarterfinal appearance on her resume in 15 appearances. Kostyuk made a run at the French Open semifinals this year before being eliminated.

The winners will meet in the final on Saturday morning. 

Keep it locked here over the final two rounds of action for our complete coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Where to watch the 2026 Wimbledon Championships

  • Dates: June 29 - July 12, 2026
  • Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London
  • TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Women's semifinal matches

  • 7. Coco Gauff vs. 10. Karolina Muchova
  • 9. Linda Noskova vs. 12. Marta Kostyuk
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Arthur Fery's dream run continues with a straight set romp over Flavio Cobolli

British wild card Arthur Fery has yet to see the clock strike midnight, as the most surprising quarterfinalist kept his dream run going with a dominant straight set victory over No. 9 seed Flavio Cobolli (6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0). 

Fery continues to play spectacular tennis in front of his hometown crowd, becoming the fourth ever wild card to reach a men's grand slam semifinal. Fery's performance was once again a clinical display of tennis on Centre Court, as he hit 27 winners and just 15 unforced errors -- with eight aces and just one double fault. He asks his opponents to match his quality and avoid mistakes to the same level, and Cobolli was not up to the task on Wednesday afternoon. 

Cobolli hit 21 winners but tossed in a jaw-dropping 41 unforced errors in three sets, and seemed to completely check out of the match once he dropped the second set tiebreak. The third set was a whitewash in favor of Fery, who was able to spend the last few games of the set soaking in the atmosphere and adulation of the British crowd. He'll have a much different challenge in Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, as the French Open champion is 17-1 in grand slam matches this season and is riding a wave of confidence after finally winning a major in Paris last month. 

 
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Alexander Zverev snaps losing skid to Taylor Fritz with precision

Taking the court for the third straight day at Wimbledon, second-seeded Alexander Zverev has clinched a spot in the semifinals after waxing No. 6 Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday. Zverev snapped a seven-match losing streak to Fritz in dominant fashion, executing flawlessly on serve while breaking the American early in the first of a one-sided duel.

Zverev won his first grand slam earlier this year at Roland Garros and faces British wildcard Arthur Fery, who smoked Flavio Cobolli in straights to reach the semifinals. Jannik Sinner goes against Novak Djokovic in the other semifinal.

Fritz's loss guarantees that America's 23-year drought in majors on the men's side will continue. Fritz was a 5-year-old tennis player during Andy Roddick's US Open title run in 2003. Fritz, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist last year losing to eventual runner-up Carlos Alcaraz, had won 24 of his previous 28 grass-court matches.

After two sets, Fritz's first-serve percentage sat 58%, compared to an elite 81% from Zverev. The German continued to cruise in the third with a break at 4-1 after Fritz started showing signs of sluggishness and knee issues at the other end. Fritz took a medical timeout in the third to deal with pain. He took two months off recently to deal with knee tendonitis.

American major champions since 2000

  • Andre Agassi — 2000 Australian Open
  • Pete Sampras — 2000 Wimbledon
  • Agassi — 2001 Australian Open
  • Sampras — 2002 US Open
  • Agassi — 2003 Australian Open
  • Andy Roddick — 2003 US Open

Zverev was playing for the third straight day because his fourth-round match with Jiri Lehecka was suspended earlier this week. He finished that four-setter on Tuesday before handling Fritz in a tidy two hours.

 
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