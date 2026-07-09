Wimbledon 2026 live updates, results, bracket as Coco Gauff faces Karolina Muchova in semifinals

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It's time to determine who will battle for the women's Wimbledon crown this year. The final four is set and ready to face off on Thursday at the All-England Club with four women all looking to claim their first title at this event.

In the first matchup, American Coco Gauff is set to face Karolina Muchova. Gauff had never advanced past the fourth round at Wimbledon before this year despite being a two-time grand slam champion. She has to get past a formidable foe in Muchova, who has had success at the three other major tournaments, but had been eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon four straight years.

In the other matchup, No. 9 Linda Noskova takes on No. 12 Marta Kostyuk. Noskova, 21, has just one grand slam quarterfinal appearance on her resume in 15 appearances. Kostyuk made a run at the French Open semifinals this year before being eliminated.

The winners will meet in the final on Saturday morning.

Keep it locked here over the final two rounds of action for our complete coverage of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships.

Where to watch the 2026 Wimbledon Championships

Dates: June 29 - July 12, 2026

June 29 - July 12, 2026 Location: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London

All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club -- London TV: ESPN, ABC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Women's semifinal matches

7. Coco Gauff vs. 10. Karolina Muchova

9. Linda Noskova vs. 12. Marta Kostyuk