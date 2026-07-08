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2026 Wimbledon prize money: Payouts for men's, women's singles and doubles from record-setting purse

A record $86 million purse has the men's and women's singles champions taking home historic paydays

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The 2026 Wimbledon Championships feature a record purse with a 20% prize money increase to 64.2 million British pounds ($86.1 million). That means huge paydays for those who push into the second week, as reaching the semifinals as a singles competitor guarantees you over $1 million.

Coco Gauff, Karolina Muchova, Marta Kostyuk and Linda Noskova will each earn seven-figure payouts in the women's draw. On the men's side, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are no strangers to big checks, but wild card Arthur Fery earned himself life-changing money with his Cinderella run as a new hometown hero in London. 

In case there wasn't enough pressure on players this week in London, the massive payouts on the line will only add to the stress of competing for one of tennis' most prestigious titles. The winners on Saturday and Sunday will take home more than $4.8 million, over $1.5 million more than Zverev and Mirra Andreeva won in Paris last month for their victories at the French Open. 

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Wimbledon Championships by round, converted to United States dollars.

2026 Wimbledon Championships prize money

Singles (Men and Women)

RoundPrize MoneyMen's FinishesWomen's Finishes

Champion

$4,812,273

Finalist

$2,406,136

Semifinalists

$1,203,068

Quarterfinalists

$641,636

(3) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (6) Taylor Fritz, (9) Flavio Cobolli, Jan-Lennard Struff

(4) Jesica Pegula, (13) Jasmine Paolini, (14) Naomi Osaka, (25) Elise Mertens

Round of 16

$401,022

(5) Alex de Minaur, (10) Alexander Bublik, (13) Jiri Lehecka, (22) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Grigor Dimitrov, Shintaro Mochizuki, Hubert Hurkacz, Roman Safiullin

(1) Aryna Sabalenka, (11) Belinda Bencic, (16) Iva Jovic, (21) Marie Bouzkova, (26) Madison Keys, (29) Alexandra Eala, Ashlyn Krueger, Barbora Krejcikova

Round of 32

$247,297

Round of 64

$168,429

Round of 128

$106,939

Doubles (Men and Women)

RoundPrize Money

Champions

$1,015,924

Finalists

$507,962

Semifinalists

$253,981

Quarterfinalists

$126,990

Round of 16

$64,163

Round of 32

$38,765

Round of 64

$24,061

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