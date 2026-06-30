Wimbledon 2026 results: Serena Williams falls to Maya Joint in first singles match in four years

After four years of retirement, 44-year-old Serena Williams made her return to a grand slam singles competition on Tuesday evening on Centre Court at Wimbledon against 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint. The nerves were apparent on both sides, but ultimately Joint was able to prevail in three sets (6-3, 6-7, 6-3) over the legend to spoil her return.

Williams played doubles in two warmup events, but Tuesday' nightcap on Centre Court was her first singles match since 2022. The big question coming in was how quickly could Williams shake off the rust and what did the 23-time grand slam champion have left in the tank after such an extended absence from the court.

Early on she showed positive signs, holding her serve with relative ease in her first three service games and prodding a bit at Joint's serve, producing two break points in the seventh game of the match. However, after failing to convert those opportunities into her first lead of the match, it was Williams who blinked. A pair of double faults in her next service game allowed Joint to snag the first break of the match to go up 5-3, and despite getting pushed to deuce, she held her nerve to hold serve and take the first set 6-3.

The second set was all over the place, as Joint and Williams traded breaks with the momentum swinging wildly back-and-forth. Both players had opportunities to consolidate breaks and take control of the set, but neither could capitalize as the tension built on Centre Court.

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The 11th game of the set, tied at 5-5 with Williams serving, exemplified the wild swings and difficulty both players had at grabbing and maintaining any semblance of control. Joint jumped on top at 0-40 to grab three break points that would've all but won her the match. Williams dug deep and charged back to tie things at deuce, grabbing the advantage three times before finally getting a first serve in to force Joint's return to sail just long.

Joint would manage to hold with ease in her final service game, fittingly sending a chaotic set to a tiebreak. There, the two went back-and-forth on serve until Joint grabbed the first match point at 6-5 with Williams serving, where the legend came up with one of her best serves up the match up the T and then smashed a winner from the net to stay alive. When it was Williams' turn to have a set point up 7-6, she didn't miss the opportunity, forcing Joint into a lengthy rally where the Australian eventually sailed one long.

Joint seemed to be teetering on the brink of a collapse early in the third set. Williams picked up an early break and seemed like she might run away with the match, but as quickly as Williams took control, she just as quickly saw it all slip away. The 20-year-old dug in and found a quick break back to level the set again at 2-2 and shift the pressure back onto Williams to hold her serve.

Williams got broken at love in her next service game, as the failed consolidation of her early break took all the wind out of her sails. Serena would hold in her next service game, but never created the break point opportunity needed in Joint's next two service games to extend the match. Joint would fight through the nerves to serve it out and get her first Wimbledon victory over an all-time great.

Williams will continue her Wimbledon in the doubles competition later this week with her sister Venus, where some of the issues that caused her problems against Joint will be mitigated. She struggled to cover the entire court against Joint, and when the Australian was able to move things out of the middle of the court and push Williams to the edges, she was able to create advantages and winners. Still, the way Williams fought to win the second set was remarkable and the effort she put in to get back on that stage and prove she still had the game to hang was impressive.