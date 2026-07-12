Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev, Linda Noskova edges Karolina Muchova for singles titles

This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Jannik Sinner can now lay claim to being a five-time grand slam champion following Sunday's victory over Alexander Zverev (6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4) in the men's singles final at the 2026 edition of Wimbledon. The No. 1 seed dropped a first-set tiebreaker against the reigning French Open winner before taking a crucial second-set tiebreaker and the final two sets to win his second straight title at the All-England Club.

Sinner now has 100 major match wins in his career.

Despite struggling at times with his forehand in London, he hit twice as many winners on that shot as Zverev in the final and eventually applied pressure near the finish line.

The two power hitters on serve slugged it out in the first two sets before Sinner earned the first break of the match at 5-3 in the third, benefiting from a couple of balls that Zverev launched beyond the baseline during rallies. He got another at 4-3 in the fourth set with a forehand winner that clipped the net and pushed past Zverev.

Sinner has won 10 straight against Zverev, who improved to 11-4 all-time against one of his top adversaries on tour. After holding serve throughout the match, Sinner extended his streak of consecutive service wins to 84 against the German. That included the final game, which featured a 23-shot rally before Sinner earned the championship point with a title-winning forehand.

Linda Noskova claimed the 2026 Wimbledon women's singles championship on Saturday. The 21-year-old fended off fellow countrywoman Karolina Muchova in a three-set thriller between the Czech stars on Centre Court (6-2, 5-7, 6-3) to capture her first grand slam title. Noskova is the 10th consecutive different women's champion at Wimbledon, and the youngest women's winner in England since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

Noskova dominated the first 15 games of the match and had multiple championship points up 5-2 in the second set against Muchova's serve, but the weight of the moment seemed to finally catch up to the 21-year-old. Noskova squandered five total championship points in the second set, watching as Muchova rattled off five consecutive games to take the set, leaving the young player visibly rattled and searching for answers, plugging her ears as she went to the chair and throwing a towel over her head.

She managed those nerves in the first game of the third set to hold her serve, and appeared to settle down from there and return to the big hitting that put Muchova on the back foot early in the match. A quick break in the second game of the third set put Noskova up for good, and she would hold serve out from there to avoid any further drama late in the set, putting away the match in the ninth game to become the seventh consecutive different grand slam winner in women's tennis.

Neither woman had won a grand slam coming into Saturday, though it was Muchova's second final appearance, guaranteeing a seventh consecutive different grand slam winner in women's tennis. The 29-year-old has now come up just short at each Wimbledon appearance as she has advanced to the semifinals in all four tries. Muchova battled past a pair of stars in Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff to reach Saturday's final.

Noskova had a previous best run of a quarterfinal appearance at the 2024 Australian Open before prevailing on Saturday. She had to defeat four other seeded players to reach this point in the tournament: Sorana Cirstea (17), Madison Keys (26), Elise Mertens (25) and Marta Kostyuk (12) before toppling a fifth in the final against Muchova (10).