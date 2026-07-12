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Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner beats Alexander Zverev, Linda Noskova edges Karolina Muchova for singles titles

London saw some tremenodus tennis at Centre Court with the Wimbledon champions now holding their grand slam titles

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Jannik Sinner can now lay claim to being a five-time grand slam champion following Sunday's victory over Alexander Zverev (6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4) in the men's singles final at the 2026 edition of Wimbledon. The No. 1 seed dropped a first-set tiebreaker against the reigning French Open winner before taking a crucial second-set tiebreaker and the final two sets to win his second straight title at the All-England Club.

Sinner now has 100 major match wins in his career.

Despite struggling at times with his forehand in London, he hit twice as many winners on that shot as Zverev in the final and eventually applied pressure near the finish line.

The two power hitters on serve slugged it out in the first two sets before Sinner earned the first break of the match at 5-3 in the third, benefiting from a couple of balls that Zverev launched beyond the baseline during rallies. He got another at 4-3 in the fourth set with a forehand winner that clipped the net and pushed past Zverev.

Sinner has won 10 straight against Zverev, who improved to 11-4 all-time against one of his top adversaries on tour. After holding serve throughout the match, Sinner extended his streak of consecutive service wins to 84 against the German. That included the final game, which featured a 23-shot rally before Sinner earned the championship point with a title-winning forehand.

Linda Noskova claimed the 2026 Wimbledon women's singles championship on Saturday. The 21-year-old fended off fellow countrywoman Karolina Muchova in a three-set thriller between the Czech stars on Centre Court (6-2, 5-7, 6-3) to capture her first grand slam title. Noskova is the 10th consecutive different women's champion at Wimbledon, and the youngest women's winner in England since Petra Kvitova in 2011. 

Noskova dominated the first 15 games of the match and had multiple championship points up 5-2 in the second set against Muchova's serve, but the weight of the moment seemed to finally catch up to the 21-year-old. Noskova squandered five total championship points in the second set, watching as Muchova rattled off five consecutive games to take the set, leaving the young player visibly rattled and searching for answers, plugging her ears as she went to the chair and throwing a towel over her head.

She managed those nerves in the first game of the third set to hold her serve, and appeared to settle down from there and return to the big hitting that put Muchova on the back foot early in the match. A quick break in the second game of the third set put Noskova up for good, and she would hold serve out from there to avoid any further drama late in the set, putting away the match in the ninth game to become the seventh consecutive different grand slam winner in women's tennis. 

Neither woman had won a grand slam coming into Saturday, though it was Muchova's second final appearance, guaranteeing a seventh consecutive different grand slam winner in women's tennis. The 29-year-old has now come up just short at each Wimbledon appearance as she has advanced to the semifinals in all four tries. Muchova battled past a pair of stars in Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff to reach Saturday's final. 

Noskova had a previous best run of a quarterfinal appearance at the 2024 Australian Open before prevailing on Saturday. She had to defeat four other seeded players to reach this point in the tournament: Sorana Cirstea (17), Madison Keys (26), Elise Mertens (25) and Marta Kostyuk (12) before toppling a fifth in the final against Muchova (10). 

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Jannik Sinner repeats as Wimbledon champion, halts Alexander Zverev's hot streak

Jannik Sinner's signature Italian strut finally surfaced after two breaks of serve down the stretch of Sunday's decisive 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final. The world's top player saved his best for an opportune time and now, has another grand slam at the All-England Club under his belt.

Not known for his stamina, it was pivotal for Sinner to end the battle with Zverev in the fourth set since he was 0-9 career in matches that exceeded the 3:50 time on court. By the time Sinner broke Zverev at 4-3 in the fourth, the match had eclipsed 3.5 hours.

Sinner held serve throughout the match with relentless precision and poise. The closest Sinner came to dropping a game on serve came in the fourth set while leading 2-1. Zverev was ahead 30-0 before four consecutive mistakes, including a disputed line call from the chair umpire, nullified the threat.

Zverev was trying to make history, hoping to become the first player on the men's side to win his first career major, then his second in consecutive grand slams.

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Zverev tosses racquet after first break before Sinner closes out third set

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner leads Alexander Zverev 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 after finally breaking the second-ranked player for the first time in the match before closing out the third set. Going for his second straight championship at Wimbledon, Sinner's a set away from winning for the 10th straight time against Zverev.

Sinner notched his first break at 4-3 in the third after trailing in the game, 15-40. Zverev made only his second double fault of the match, hit a forehand deep and lost the game on another errant forehand. Zverev tossed his racquet in disgust after going down, 5-3.

At 3-3 in the third, Zverev lost his footing and slid to the ground. He got up gingerly after his right knee hit the turf, rubbing the area with his hand with a grimace. Sinner stepped to other side of the court and helped Zverev get up before winning the game.

We're heading to the fourth set on Center Court with the world's top player having a chance to close it out.

 
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Sinner, Zverev heading to third set after consecutive tiebreakers

Another tiebreaker on Center Court and no breaks of serve throughout the first two sets of the men's final at Wimbledon. This is the first grand slam since 2015 Wimbledon — Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic — with consecutive tiebreakers to start.

Jannik Sinner has evened the match with Alexander Zverev 6-7, 7-6 after a brilliant tiebreak performance from the top-ranked player who's vying for his second straight title at the All-England Club.

Zverev topped triple digits on a forehand winner early in the second set and while he didn't win Sinner's service game, it showed the German was staying aggressive against an arch nemesis and coming after the favorite.

After the first-set victory, Zverev has won an ATP Tour-leading 22 tiebreaks this season. Heading into the third, chances are high we'll see another.

 
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Alexander Zverev takes first-set tiebreak against Jannik Sinner in finals

Second-ranked Alexander Zverev leads world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, 7-6, after the first set of the men's Wimbledon final. Zverev came after Sinner's serve often late in the set, setting up for one of his best shots of the tournament in the tiebreak to push ahead.

Serving at 5-6 in the tiebreak after an errant forehand, Sinner hit the paint on a drop shot then deposited Zverev's return for a passing shot winner. Zverev answered with back-to-back points on serve to get his second set point, before a forehand winner.

The first of two titans to break in Sunday's final will have the upper hand the rest of the way given how powerful the pair is serving this tournament. Sinner — Wimbledon's defending champion — leads the all-time series with Zverev, 10-4, including nine consecutive victories (six in straight sets).

Zverev averaged nearly 135 miles per hour on his first serve in the set with four aces, matching his opponent's precision. Both players in the opening set only dropped two total points on their second serve, masterful efforts from the world's two top-rated performers.

In the fifth game of the opening set, Zverev stepped into a forehand and hit a winner down the line to lead 30-0, two points from breaking Sinner for the first time in 68 service games. However, the Italian responded with four straight points, including three consecutive unforced errors from Zverev who was going for winners and attacking the serve.

Zverev's first double fault of the match came at 40-40 in the eighth game, but like Sinner the previous service game, he recovered to knot the first set at 4.

Sinner started the match with his 66th straight service win against Zverev, extending a personal best against the world's second-ranked player. 

 
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